Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hexaware Technologies Limited (HEXAWARE) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Hexaware Technologies Limited (HEXAWARE) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Hexaware Technologies Limited'.



WMI's 'Hexaware Technologies Limited (HEXAWARE) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Hexaware Technologies Limited' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'Hexaware Technologies Limited'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Hexaware Technologies Limited (Hexaware) is a provider of information technology (IT), business process outsourcing (BPO) and consulting services, based in India. The company provides development support, implementation, integration and testing services across a range of enterprise software systems. It offers its services in customer relationship management, Oracle, PeopleSoft, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, enterprise content management, legacy management and modernization, business intelligence and analytics, and product engineering. Hexaware also provides infrastructure management services, cloud services, end-user, network, data center and application administration services, HR outsourcing, finance and accounting outsourcing, and monitoring and management tools and processes. The company offers solutions for the insurance industry for employee benefits management, policy administration, channel management, underwriting, claims management, insurance analytics and risk management. It caters to sectors such as healthcare and life sciences, travel, hospitality, logistics, transportation, manufacturing, insurance, banking and leasing. The company serves 219 clients, including 25 insurance companies, from its delivery centers in Jamesburg, Dallas, Saltillo, Mumbai, Chennai, Nagpur, Pune, Coimbatore, and Bangalore. It has a presence in 35 countries across the world. Hexaware is headquartered in Mumbai, India.



Companies Mentioned



Hexaware Technologies Limited



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146732/hexaware-technologies-limited-hexaware-company-capsule.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###