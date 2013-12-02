Hey WTF Launches First Hand-Picked Music Subscription Service on December 9

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- HEY WTF Records, a Boston-based instrumental hip-hop record label, has announced “HEY WTF Clubhouse” will launch on December 9 and is placing a call for users to sign up here: http://heywtfclubhouse.com. HEY WTF Clubhouse is the industry’s first subscription service delivering 2+ hours of handpicked “beats” music to fans every week.



For $4.99/month, aficionados of the large yet underground music niche get streaming and download access to the entire HEY WTF catalog of releases, unreleased B-sides and exclusive tracks, and live show downloads. By joining the HEY WTF community, users can also interact with the HEY WTF artist roster and likeminded listeners.



“This is the next step for record labels,” said HEY WTF head/founder Ryan Lucht. “Fans have expressed the definite need for an easier way to find beats music, and now they can regularly get an enormous amount of the great beats music they’ve come to expect HEY WTF to deliver. This creation is a natural extension of our label’s shared virtue, and with HEY WTF Clubhouse, our artists can instantly release their creations to an audience that’s truly invested in the music.”



“Besides the concept of HEY WTF Clubhouse being a very innovative idea, I’m psyched to hang out with our fans and truly interact with them,” said beatmaker Mike Wagz, whose debut album “Mike Wagz and Friends” releases November 29. HEY WTF fans, like Peter Geiger, agree- “This is honestly perfect- it’s beats heaven. I can’t wait to join up in December.”



HEY WTF’s entire roster: Beat Gates, Brian to Earth, Dataka, D.W, ewonee, Jake Cheriff, Lawnmowher, Mike Wagz, praise.Due, and Ryan Lucht, will all be contributing exclusive content to the Clubhouse, as well as participating in the community. The HEY WTF Clubhouse will be powered by subscription platform Bundio. Users can sign up to be notified when the Clubhouse is open at http://heywtfclubhouse.com



Readers can stay in touch with all things HEY WTF by liking their page on Facebook http://facebook.com/heywtfrecords , following them on Twitter @heywtfrecords , or visiting http://heywtfrecords.com



About HEY WTF Records

HEY WTF Records (Work That’s Fresh) (http://heywtfclubhouse.com) is a student-run record label with one foot in hip-hop and the other in electronic music, releasing beats music by producers from New York to Croatia. In addition to regularly topping Bandcamp’s best-selling cassettes chart, they also curate a weekly radio show on WRBB 104.9 FM (Boston), produce live events at various venues in Boston, and have won Northeastern University’s “Audience Favorite” award for startups. Their upcoming releases include “Mike Wagz and Friends” on Nov.19th, and the launch of the HEY WTF Clubhouse on Dec. 9th