HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2020 -- An investigation was announcedconcerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of HF Foods Group Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: HFFG stocks follows a lawsuit filed against HF Foods Group Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: HFFG stocks, concerns whether certain HF Foods Group directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that HF Foods engaged in undisclosed related party transactions, that HF Foods insiders and related parties were enriching themselves by misusing shareholder funds, that HF Foods was "gaming" the FTSE/Russell Index by masking the true number of shares free floating, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



