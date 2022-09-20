HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at HF Sinclair Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain HF Sinclair Corporation directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Dallas, TX based HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. HF Sinclair Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $11.18 billion in 2020, to over $18.38 billion in 2021, and that its Net Loss of $601.44 million in 2020, turned to a Net income of $558.32 million in 2021.



Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) closed on September 12, 2022, closed at $53.27 per share.



