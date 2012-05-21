HGH Look Brings Research on HGH Into the Open, Backed by Stallone

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- Human Growth Hormone (HGH) is a synthesized hormone with a wide variety of uses. While perhaps most commonly known for being a supplement used by body builders and likened to steroids, HGH has been misunderstood by the general public. HGH Look is a website sharing research on Human Growth Hormone, including detailed insights on the different methodologies and their relative risks and rewards.



While Steroids work in a similar way, the effect they have is radically different. HGH is used to help children with stunted growth, develop failing kidneys, ease the suffering of people with Prader-Willi and Turner’s syndromes, and reduce the wasting of muscle in those who are HIV positive.



HGH also helps athletes and body builders, but not in the way many people expect. Instead of simply speeding up or enhancing the growth of muscle, it reduces the recovery time necessary and limits the damage to muscles.



Sylvester Stallone went on record to that effect, “The most important thing about HGH — and I think more people should be aware of this — is it really takes off the wear and tear that your body takes. The power to recuperate is very, very limited. So all it does is expedite.”



Stallone insists that there is no magic potion to an impressive physique, but the power of HGH to improve recovery times has other beneficial effects, including improving skin firmness and eyesight, linking it to anti-aging solutions.



