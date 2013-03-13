HGH Supplement Review - the Truth Exposed

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- HGH Energizer Health supplement is a new found way to enhance or put back the years of energy and vitality into people over the age of 30. It is designed to replenish lost energy, enhance the body functions, convert fat into lean muscle mass and to make a person feel livelier.



HGH stands for Human Growth Hormone or Somatotropin. It is a single chained amino acid which is secreted by the anterior pituitary gland in the brain which is responsible for several of the many physiological processes such as reproduction, growth, lactation and stress.



Although approved by the FDA for treatment of bodily disorders, the use of HGH supplement is still not verified or approved by experts in the medical field. Up till now, HGH injections have been popularly in use by people who are looking to convert body fat into lean muscle. The use of supplements in this regard still needs more research-backed evidence, which is the joint consensus of medical experts.



HGH Energizer review suggests that it improves the secretion of the hormone which slowly reduces with the process of aging. The Human Growth Hormone does not diminish in its productivity; rather the brain is unable to send a stronger signal to the body to excrete it into the system. The HGH helps the body strengthen its immunity against the onslaught of harmful germs and diseases, repair weak hair, nails, skin, ebb away wrinkles, enhance energy levels, increase stamina and libido. The hormone also helps in reducing the signs of aging, hence is the closest thing to what people call ‘fountain of youth’.



The most successful experiments with HGH administration to the body was carried out by Dr. Daniel Rudman in 1990. With a group of men aged 61 to 81 years, his research resulted in an average increase of 8.8% muscle mass as well as body fat being reduced by 14.4%. The participants experienced a rejuvenated freshness as well as improved feelings of well being and energy.



Although many weight loss enthusiasts and people who are looking for a faster way to slim down their body mass are singing high praise for HGH Energizer Health supplement, it is still met with question marks. The required amount of HGH to have a positive impact on the body and to deliver the said results takes more than 2gm of the hormone but the approved amount of HGH by the FDA limits any drug to have more than 2gm of the hormone which may not have any positive action on the weight loss or building energy.



About HGH Supplement

HGH plays an important role in multiple body functions. HGH Energizers Health supplement provides nutrients that may be lacking due to the strain that is often put on the body's health.



