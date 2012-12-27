HGH10.com Extends Its Promotion on the GenF20 Plus Platinum Package

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- HGH10, a website that is devoted to educating people on the latest anti-aging, health and fitness information, has just extended a limited special on the GenF20 platinum package.



The current sale features a 6-month supply of GenF20 for $384.99, which is $77 off its usual price. The package also includes three free bonuses: an Infinity Health Center membership; a $25 discount card to Natural Health Source, and free express shipping within the United States.



In addition to its current promotion, HGH10 is also celebrating an impressive milestone: the website just celebrated its third anniversary. Also, in an effort to provide readers with the most accurate and up-to-date information possible, the founders of the website just hired a new writer who is highly experienced in composing medical-related articles.



As an article on the HGH10.com noted, the anti-aging industry is filled with misinformation and exaggerations. Although it is easy to find human growth hormone or HGH supplements that all claim to be equal to HGH injections, in reality, this is rarely the case.



In addition, because the concept of reverse aging can be such a confusing topic, it is important to have an in-depth and unbiased source of information about the many products that claim to help reduce or prevent the problems with getting older. With a section of the website, http://hgh10.com/hgh-supplements/, devoted to providing reviews on the various HGH supplements, it is now easy for people to learn more about how these products work as well as the overall HGH benefits.



On the other hand, some people who use human growth hormone have reported some fairly serious HGH side effects. Another part of the HGH10 website, http://www.hgh10.com/hgh-side-effects-and-risks/, is devoted to explaining these various risks, which include pain at the injection site, Diabetes, water retention and Acromegaly.



Unlike HGH injections, which require people to have a prescription, GenF20 Plus is available over-the-counter as a dietary supplement. Taken in a combination of tablets and oral spray, GenF20 Plus is guaranteed to be current, certified and compliant in Good Manufacturing Practices, which means the product must meet the same quality standards required for pharmaceuticals and medical devices.



“The ingredients in GenF20 Plus tablets and oral spray are produced naturally,” an article on HGH10 said, adding that they include elements specifically intended to boost the production of HGH, such as L-Arginine, L-Lysine, L-Ornithine, L-Glycine, Pituitary Powder and gamma-aminobutryic acid, or GABA.



About HGH10.com

HGH10.com is an anti-aging portal that has been operating online since 2009. While the website concentrates on human growth hormone, its overall goal is to share the latest on all that is related to anti-aging, health and fitness. For more information, please visit http://www.hgh10.com/the-benefits-of-using-hgh/