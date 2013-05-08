HGH10.com Is Excited to See More Science Confirm HGH Therapy Benefits

Johnson, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- HGH10.com is very excited because research confirming there are a many benefits to HGH therapy continues to arrive. Many are familiar with an older study, but a very relevant study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (July 1990), but there have been many studies since then.



The Rudman study that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine said that men who supplemented HGH for 6 months using HGH injections saw an 8.8% increase in lean body mass, The effects of six months of HGH on lean body mass was equivalent in magnitude to the changes incurred during 10-20 years of aging. More on the Rudman study can be found at http://www.hgh10.com/rudman-hgh-study-hgh-study-explored-so-we-can-understand/



Considerable research has been done on the effects of HGH over the past decade. In studies on middle aged and elderly people, HGH supplementation has increased muscle mass, skin thickness, and bone mass, while decreasing body fat. Go to http://www.hgh10.com/the-benefits-of-using-hgh/ for a comprehensive list of HGH benefits!



For people over 40, human growth hormone therapy may be indicated. HGH raises IGF-1 levels leading to improved insulin sensitivity, loss of body fat, and increased lean body mass. HGH therapy is administered and monitored by an anti-aging specialist. More facts on HGH injections can be found at http://www.hgh10.com/hgh-injections/



Numerous studies using immature mice have shown that LH, FSH and prolactin (the reproductive hormones), HGH (growth hormone), ACTH (adrenal regulating hormone), and TSH (thyroid regulating hormone) were all decreased following exposure to MSG. These hormone deficiencies were reflected in the animals by small size, low reproductive ability, gross obesity and low metabolism. (Health And Nutrition Secrets by Russell L Blaylock MD, page 187)



This just touches on some of the research that has been occurring. And HGH10.com finds it exciting as more research continues to prove HGH therapy is very beneficial. This research is backing the claims the manufacturers of supplements are making.



But you still might wonder if it's all hype – I mean how will you know. Some companies certainly exagerate, even lie, but the quality providers base their claims on the research.



Trying to sort out what works, what doesn't with HGH therapy – what are the things you can expect to see happen if you use HGH therapy - it can be overwhelming.



The benefits of HGH Therapy are many and include increased lean muscle mass, reduced wrinkles, reduce fat (especially around the abdomen), increased libido, reduced fatigue, increased energy, and a host of other benefits related to aging. This is also why it is known as the ‘fountain of youth.’



HGH is a natural hormone produced in the pituitary gland. As we age the level of production decreases and as a result we experience the signs of aging. That’s also why when a quality HGH therapy does such a great job of reversing the signs of aging. An HGH supplement like Genf20 plus helps the body to increase its HGH production, and as a result the signs of aging begin to decrease.



According to HGH supplements manufacturers the benefits are numerous and the research continues to grow backing those claim. Many manufacturers like Sytropin for instance provide research on their sites to back up their claims and we certainly have a great deal of information available to you at HGH10.com



HGH10.com is a website that was created mainly to help those seeking info on anti aging therapies and specifically HGH.



