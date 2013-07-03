HGHhelp Discusses the Latest Trends in Anti Aging Technology

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The current media frenzy over all things vampirish has bled over to the anti-aging industry in the form of a collagen replacement therapy using the clients own blood. For more anti aging therapies visit http://www.hghhelp.info/antiaging.php !



Collagen is a compound found in normal skin tissue which promotes the retention of moisture and the elasticity of skin cells. It is the loss of collagen over time which contributes to the appearance of wrinkles and dry, sagging skin. Treatments and supplements which purport to restore collagen levels are much sought after, but none may be as strange as the new Vampire Face Lift.



With this therapy, blood is drawn from the clients arm and put through a processor which isolates the platelets, an important clotting agent. These platelets are then strategically injected into problem areas on the client’s face, where they will hopefully increase the normal production of collagen, thus improving the overall skin tone and appearance.



According to many leading publications, including the New York Times and Harper’s Bazaar, this technique is becoming very popular. More than 300 doctors in the US have taken up this technique for helping their patients regain and retain a youthful face.



Fighting Wrinkles with Yoga:



Another technique for increasing collagen in your face has been introduced which doesn’t involve injections, surgery, or chemicals of any kind. Just a specialized application of the principles of Yoga



For nearly a century here in the West, people have adopted the exercise techniques of Yoga to help maintain a healthy, supple, and well toned body. According to ABC News and Good Morning America, Annelise Hagen, a Yoga instructor from New York, is promoting a series of yoga inspired exercises for the face aimed at producing the face lifting effects of Botox and surgery without the chemicals and the cutting.



Each exercise, which targets a different area of the face, works by increasing the blood flow to the muscles of the face and stimulating the production of collagen.



The hope is that looking silly for a few minutes a day in private can make you look better all day in public.



Supplements that might be able to turn back the clock:



One trend in the field of battling age is not really all that new. Based on info in http://hghhelp.info/ Human Growth Hormone, or HGH, has long been considered a major factor in the aging process. Or, to be more precise, the lack of HGH.



Experts have long considered the single most significant cause of aging is the lowered HGH levels which begin at age 20 and continue to drop throughout the rest of our lives. The loss of this chemical in our systems is reported by many experts to cause dry and wrinkled skin, loss of energy and muscle mass, and the inability to control weight gain.



While the injection of synthetic HGH has been tried, most find this procedure to be too expensive and risky. But there is another way which is gaining support from the anti aging experts and that is taking HGH Supplements like Genf20 plus, Sytropin HGH Spray, Provacyl, GHR1000, HyperGH 14x and Genfx.



These therapies, according to their proponents, do not carry the same risks of side effects and are available without a prescription at a fraction of the cost of injections.



HGH supplements work by encouraging the pituitary gland to produce greater amounts of HGH, restoring this hormone gradually to the levels we enjoyed in our youth.



While this therapy does take up to 6 months to reach its full effect, the experts and users are reporting remarkable results with no negative effects.



