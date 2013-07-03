HGHhelp Recommends Taking Advantage of the Provacyl Diamond Package

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The HGHhelp.info website focuses on ensuring visitors can find the answers they need in relation to their health and aging, with a focus on helping men who are fighting andropause, reduced testosterone, loss of energy, aging in general. Their goal is to provide tools for men to improve their overall health, which is why they are so excited to be able to offer the Provacyl Diamond package.



Currently an offer is being made for a year supply of Provacyl for just $388.95 – that’s a whopping savings of $330. And you get two bonus gifts – 1 tube of ProSolution Gel and free shipping throughout the US.



Provacyl is a natural treatment for andropause that helps to increase a man’s testosterone and HGH levels back to more youthful age. Provacyl has many secondary benefits that include an improved immune system, and a reduction in stress, risk of cancer, and diabetes. An increase in sexual function and fertility, weight loss, an improvement in lean muscle mass, improved sleep, and increased mental focus. At HGHhelp.info , we are excited to recommend Provacyl as a safe alternative for men with andropause.



Aging men might have experience and wisdom, but they suffer from lower testosterone levels that affect their health and energy. The World Health Organization as a medical condition might not recognize andropause, but it’s very real and the equivalent of female menopause. As men age they produce less HGH, DHEA, and testosterone, and as a result they suffer from reduced testosterone, loss of energy, low sex drive, erectile dysfunction, increased body fat, loss of muscle mass, depression, and mood swings. And just like women, they can experience hot flashes.



Scientific evidence confirms that both testosterone and HGH can help relieve symptoms of andropause . This type of treatment can include hormone injections, implants beneath the skin, and a “testosterone stick.” According to the manufacturers of Provacyl, this type of hormone replacement can have an average cost of US$7,200 a year and can involve some serious side effects. In addition, Viagra is often prescribed for erectile dysfunction, a common problem in aging men.



At HGHhelp, we also have a section dedicated to product reviews for the numerous HGH supplements on the market. At http://www.hghhelp.info/hgh-supplements.php people can quickly learn about how HGH products work and their overall benefits.



HGH has also reported some relatively serious side effects. The HGHhelp website also addresses these side effects - http://www.hghhelp.info/hghsideeffects.php is devoted to discussing and explaining all of the risks associated with HGH, which include water retention, Acromegaly, diabetes, and pain at the site of the injection.



HGH injections require a prescription, whereas Provacyl is available over the counter as a dietary supplement. Provacyl is a safe and effective alternative to this type of hormone injections and Viagra. HGHhelp is proud to be able to offer Provacyl which is GMP certified. This means Provacyl has undergone the same quality control tests that major pharmacies and retailers are required to undergo for medical equipment and medications. Visit http://www.hghhelp.info/maleenhancementprovacylinvigorexprosizer.php to learn more about Provacyl.



About HGHhelp.info

HGHhelp.info is an anti-aging portal that has been operating online since 2009. The website focuses on human growth hormone; however, its goal is to share the latest on all the latest information and research on anti-aging, health and fitness.



Contact Info:

Public Relations Dept

Email: admin@hghhelp.info

Website: http://www.hghhelp.info/why-take-hgh.php

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hghhelp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AtozHealth

Linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/groups/hghhelp-4551729

Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/108491372017108069930/posts