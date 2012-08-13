HGHTruth.com Decides to Educate People on the Real HGH Truth

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- HGH or also known as Human Growth Hormone has raised many questions over the past couple years. Many people think that HGH is related to drugs, steroids or performance enhancing chemicals. The real HGH truth is that it provides a number of benefits, if used in the right way and taken in the right means. The lack of knowledge was the reason to start HGHTruth.com which explains everything about HGH in details. The website consists of experts in medicine and pharmacology.



One of the experts at HGHTruth.com said, “HGH comes in different forms. The best known so far are HGH injections which are proved to be the most effective form of available HGH on the market. But there is a high dosage risk being associated with it. Overdose of HGH can have severe side effects. Besides, the costs of the injections vary from $800 to $3000 per month. The rest is on you to calculate. The real HGH truth gives a new option which increases your HGH level which is called HGH supplements or HGH releasers. We want to alert everyone not to buy any products which say ‘real HGH’ because HGH itself is a very large and unstable molecule. There is a great possibility it can break down in your mouth, not passing the membranes so in reality it will never reach the blood stream, hence, will never make any contribution.”



The website exists with the reason of delivering the real HGH truth and so far their content makes great sense. HGHTruth.com also gives suggestions and responds to any queries made by their visitors. It is the best place to get HGH answers and find the right information on using HGH daily.



If you would like to find out more about the HGH truth, visit their website http://www.hghtruth.org/ or call their phone number at 334-301-2010.