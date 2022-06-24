HGVT Provides Class 2 and Class 1 HGV Licence Training to Drivers in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2022 -- Different professionals the world over, seek career advancement, and quite a necessity, is the need to go ahead for more professional training, licencing and certification that helps them to achieve this dream. Drivers are not left out of these quest, as people who go ahead to train and get more certifications and licences are granted the opportunity to drive heavier vehicles, or operate in more specialized industries.



In the UK, like in other parts of the world, there are training centres that have saddled themselves with the responsibility of training drivers so that they can function in broader, yet well-defined sectors or industries. HGVT a leading training centre, provides class 2 and class 1 HGV licence training to drivers in the UK.



A reputable training centre providing HGV Licence Training to drivers



HGVT provides heavy goods vehicle (HGV) training to series of drivers who wish for career progression, as getting this licence not only affords them a better life, it has also been the ticket to a long and rewarding career for millions of drivers over the years. People who need to join HGV licence training offered by HGVT can rest assured of getting low-cost, high-quality training courses, provided at nearly four dozen facilities nationwide.



Responding to a query, HGVT's spokesperson commented, "Completing your training with us will enable you to drive a full range of large commercial vehicles, from lorries to tipper trucks to bin lorries. Most importantly, you will have access to an industry that offers tens of thousands of jobs available throughout the United Kingdom. You will never be wanting for work with the right training under your belt, and a commitment to be the best you can be".



"The best HGVT Training Class 2 for drivers in the UK"



Drivers who are looking to upgrade their professional driver status, or just want to find out where to start with the best HGV driving career, should be looking at getting their LGV/HGV Cat C licence first. The best HGVT training class 2 training provided by the organization is widely renowned and accepted, considering their years in the industry, as well as the professional trainers that understand the intricacies of the industry. Their reputation in the industry goes ahead of them.



The spokesperson further added, "An LGV/HGV Cat C licence is a broad term which covers vehicles over 3500kg and trailers up to 750kg. It is also known as a Class 2 licence, but both refer to exactly the same qualification. HGVs driven under this licence are sometimes known as rigid body vehicles, and are the types of lorries you usually see transporting goods across the country or Europe. This licence is the key to unlocking multiple work opportunities, and we are here to make it easy for drivers!"



Class 1 HGV licence training from a reputable training centre with industry-leading professionals



The HGV Cat C+E licence/Class 1 licence is the route to take for drivers looking for ways to increase their income and to enhance their professional HGV driving CV. These training services are provided by the best trainers and instructors in the industry, who have years of relevant experience in the field. They are always available to make drivers successful in their pursuits.



At HGVT, they prepare students to take their practical skills tests at an approved testing facility. They train over 200 people per month, and they are the UK's largest specialist vehicle training company, training for some of the UK's biggest organisations. With more than 60 centres scattered across the UK, HGVT is well-positioned to help drivers with the best HGV class 1 training they need for career advancement.



