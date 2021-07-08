HGVT Provides High-Quality HGV and CPC Training

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2021 -- HGVT is a company providing a range of courses that are geared towards enabling a person to obtain the nationally recognized qualifications needed for a career as a professional truck driver. They are devoted to providing exceptional training services. Their training programme is informative and educative, and clients can learn through resources that are specially curated to address the topics they need to be taught to prepare them to be professional drivers.



The company spokesperson said, "The driver CPC is a scheme adopted to serve as an additional qualification that improves the professionalism with LGV and PCV industry. The purpose of the qualification is to improve the safety of roads and drivers by implementing safety rules and procedures. We at HGVT are currently providing the 35 hours of training required for a person's certification. We are among the JAUPT approved centers that provide individuals with world-class on-site and off-site training to understand all the modules contained in the CPC."



Get the best driver CPC training from HGVT. They provide high-quality training in a friendly environment that is conducive to learning. They use a fast-paced and intense training approach designed to get drivers in and out as quickly as possible. Their CPC syllabus covers everything one needs to know when driving professionally in any capacity, so they can become qualified to use the road for a living. With them, clients get experienced instructors with real-world experience, convenient scheduling of classes, individuals support throughout the training process, all of the materials necessary for classes, job placement assistance, and more. As an approved CPC training centre, all the company's classes meet government and industry standards for driver CPC training.



Responding to an inquiry on what do acquire rights mean, the company spokesperson said, "The term acquired rights for a person about driver CPC is that they don't need to hold the actual qualification as part of their license. It's assumed that one has the same rights as drivers who are coming through the system now and do need the driver CPC. So, in other words, one had acquired the driver CPC by completing their training before driver CPC was needed. However, one does still have some obligation under the law. Just as other drivers who hold a driver CPC must complete 35 hours of training every five years, so must they. Failure to do this is a breach of the law, and one could suffer serious professional consequences as a result."



Completing HGV training from HGVT enables one to drive a full range of large commercial vehicles, from lorries to tipper trucks to bin lorries. Best of all, they will have access to an industry that now has tens of thousands of jobs available throughout the UK. The company's HGV training consists of both times in the classroom and behind the wheel of a full-size HGV. Everything one does behind the wheel will always be supervised for their safety and to increase learning potential. Additionally, the company's HGV training makes drivers aware of current regulations and the need always to follow the law. So, find the HGV training course today from the company.



About HGVT

HGVT is UK's largest HGV training provider, with over 60 plus centres across the nation. For those looking for a CPC training course, they can contact the company.



