Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hi-Shear Technology Corporation: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Hi-Shear Technology Corporation: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Hi-Shear Technology Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Hi-Shear Technology Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Hi-Shear Technology Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Hi-Shear Technology Corporation (Hi-Shear) is a manufacturer of energetic products for US space and defense programs. The company provides advanced systems and products, which are used in defense and aerospace industry. Key products offered by the company include power cartridges, squibs, power detonators, separation bolts, thrusters, retractors, laser arming and firing systems, exploding foil initiators, clamp separators, pin pullers and pushers. These products are used for a variety of applications such as launching vehicles, clearing mines guns and electronic subsystems. Furthermore, the company provides in-house testing services such as vibration testing, shock testing and thermal shock test for its pyrotechnic and electronic devices. Key customers of the company include the US government, Lockheed Martin and Boeing. The company operates as a subsidiary of Chemring Group. Hi-Shear is headquartered in Torrance, California, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Hi-Shear Technology Corporation



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153127/hi-shear-technology-corporation-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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United States

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