Hialeah Meter Launches New Other Accessories Page

Hialeah Meter, a major purveyor of Water Meters, has expanded its diverse product line with the introduction of a new page on its website (www.hialeahmeter.com) that will showcase additional parts and accessories related to meters.The wide selection of items include plastic padlock seals, heavy duty lockable sealing rings, stainless steel snap action rings for securing a meter into its socket, and more. Many of the products are important for the maintenance and integrity of water meters.



The launching of this accessories page follows the company’s introduction of Water Meters for recreational vehicle (RV) parks. The meters are manufactured by Elster AMCO, which is well-regarded in the industry for technical quality, performance, and competitive pricing. Hialeah Meter distributors are factory-trained and able to provide assistance in installation, meter reading, billing, and collection services.



All Water Meters sold by Hialeah Meter are manufactured in Ocala, Florida and meet the specifications of the American National Standards Institute, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and U.S. Electric Utilities. Remanufactured meters have a two-year quality guarantee, and meters found to be defective due to manufacturer error will be repaired or replaced free of charge. Each meter is subject to quality control and testing prior to distribution.



“We are committed to the needs of businesses wishing to recover electricity costs through the use of sub-meters, and to the electrical contractors and distributors serving them. We will sell to you only what you need for the service you plan to meter, and it will be calibrated to the same standards as your utility uses for its meters. We want you to feel secure in knowing that the charges you will make, based on the meter you purchased from us, will be correct.”



About Hialeah Meter

Hialeah Meter was founded in 1954 in Hialeah, South Florida, and remains headquartered there. It specializes in new and remanufactured meters, flow meters, installation kits, power outlets, pedestals, and other accessories related to metering. The company is internationally recognized, providing its products and services to markets throughout the Western Hemisphere.