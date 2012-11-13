Hialeah Meter Launches Social Media Marketing Platform

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Hialeah Meter, a company specializing in a wide-range of electric water meters, has launched its first social media platform via Facebook to connect with its customers. Hialeah Meter, a company providing water meters, flow meters and electric meters for 52 years, has reached a major milestone in social media. “Best Prices. Best Service. Best Meters” is the company’s motto.



One customer stated, “I am using your meters on a portable cord basis in my commercial boat yard. It’s working out really well. Your meters make it easy for me as manager and owner to monitor those vessels with high amp electric heaters, so often the source of electrical fires.” Another customer chooses Hialeah Meter because of their, “accurate, quality, fast, fair, and friendly service. That is why my go-to meter company has been Hialeah for more than 10 years.”



With the addition of its new social media platform, Facebook, Hialeah Meter can connect with its base of customers to continue providing. “We’re grateful to the friends and partners we’ve developed since opening our doors in 1955,” states the team from Hialeah Meter adding, “Our reputation has transcended multiple generations, and we take great pride in the quality and top-notch service that defines us.” Hialeah Meter provides a wide variety of meters such as remanufactured meters, meters by General Electric, E-Mon D-Mon Meters, as well as mounting equipment and accessories.