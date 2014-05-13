Hidden Bible Dates Revealed: Compelling Book Puts Four Hundred Biblical Event Onto Today's Julian Calendar

Georgetown, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- The Bible contains hundreds of pivotal dates - from Adam being formed from the ground through to the founding of the Catholic Church under Constantine the Great. While cutting through a myriad of old languages and formats to decipher the exact timelines isn’t easy, a powerful new book takes over four hundred vital events and puts them on the modern-day Julian calendar.



Everything is showcased in, ‘Hidden Bible Dates Revealed’, by Sir William L. Smith. The author’s vast knowledge of many traditional languages has been put to the test as he worked diligently through Hebrew, Greek and Aramaic to illuminate the Bible and its history like never before. His book includes the years in which Cain and Abel were born, the dates of the ten plagues of Egypt, the date when Jesus walked on water and when Michael went to war in Heaven against the Dragon – as each event was originally recorded in the scriptures.



Synopsis:



This book is designed to show the dates of events as they are recorded in the King James 1514 Bible, the St. Joseph 1611 Bible, the Torah, the Babylonian Talmud, the Dead Sea Scrolls, the Oracles of Sibyl, and the Septuagint, as they would fall on today's Julian Calendar.



“Put simply, most cannot understand the old languages in which key scriptures and text were written,” says Smith, who has also partially completed Priest, Minister and Rabbi training. “The more I studied the Bible, the more I’d see the same dates cropping up; but it appeared that nobody understood them or really cared about when they actually took place. This inspired me to clarify a concrete timeline and convert it to today’s calendar.”



Continuing, “I specialize in ancient and dead languages, but this project was by no means easy. Translating between even similar languages is tough and meanings are often lost, so I had a huge responsibility to remain true to the facts.”



With the work now complete and his book published, Smith hopes that others can benefit from the thousands of hours he poured into his project with passion.



“I’m not using the book to preach, but rather to allow people to make their own interpretations and conclusions about religious texts. I give people information on not only the dates each event occurred, but where the dates were recorded and where the exact text can be found. I hope this inspires readers to conduct further research and possibly even remove any doubt about my methods,” he adds.



‘Hidden Bible Dates Revealed’ is available now: http://amzn.to/SIm9nq.



About Sir William L. Smith

Sir William L. Smith specializes in ancient and dead languages. He has studied Hebrew writings (pre-Babylonia), Aramaic, Latin, Greek, Samaritan, Babylonian, Akkadian, Egyptian hieroglyphics, and some Sanskrit.



He has studied at some of the best collages, among them the University of Jerusalem where he studied Ancient Hebrew History and Harvard, where he took classes in Greek theology. Smith spent almost 7 years studying to be a Priest, spent two years studying to be a Minister, then went through basic Rabbi training.



However, he is now proud to be a simple man who loves and wanted to know more about God, nothing more.