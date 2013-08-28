Hidden Cameras 101: Complete Online Solution for Hidden Cameras, Spy and Surveillance Equipment

Evansville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- With all the crazy media reports of rampant theft, burglary, child abuse among other nefarious activities of thieves, robbers, business employees or even caretakers and nannies, covert surveillance is undoubtedly the need of the hour. No wonder, more and more people are opting for alarms, and other home security devices to protect themselves, as well as spy cameras set up in a wide variety of businesses, institutions, and public places.



Going online is a clever option that can offer a large collection of spy cameras, hidden surveillance equipment, and alarm systems at just one click; however, one must be careful in order to find the best bet with respect to quality, selection and price. Hidden Cameras 101 offers the best price and largest selection of quality hidden cameras including easy installing wireless security alarm systems and security camera systems.



Their surveillance systems come with built-in DVRs, meaning, one does not need to hook them up to a VCR or DVD recorder to record what the camera sees. The built-in DVR records everything meticulously to a handy SD card. Every equipment comes with complete instructions on set up, as well as money back guarantee.



Customers will be amazed by the sheer picture and sound quality of another technological marvel – the Pen Camera. Sitting carefully in the pocket, it records the minutest details. The website further offers a wide variety of home security camera systems and home security solutions in addition to an extended line of self-defense stun guns, TASER®, and stun batons.



About Hidden Cameras 101

Hidden Camera 101 is a recognized leader for innovative audio and video surveillance solutions known for its ability to customize solutions to address the unique needs of customers.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Leslie K. Kemp

2200 Charack Road

Evansville, IN 47711

mail@hiddencameras101.com

Website: http://www.hiddencameras101.com/