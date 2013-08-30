Hidden Cameras 101: One Stop Destination for Hidden Cameras, Spy and Surveillance Equipment

Evansville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Covert Home surveillance systems are more important these days than ever before. With crime rates on the rise, owing to burglaries and vandalism, child abuse among other nefarious activities of thieves, robbers, business employees or even caretakers and nannies, smart surveillance is the need of the hour that can prove to be a great deterrent and ensure safety of users and their loved ones. More and more people are therefore opting for alarms, and other home security devices to protect themselves, as well as spy cameras set up in a wide variety of businesses, institutions, and public places.



Investing in protection of near and dear ones is not something anybody would think twice about, however, it is advisable to tread carefully and trust only the best. A large collection of spy cameras, hidden surveillance equipment, and alarm systems are available online at just a click away; however, one must be careful in order to find the best bet with respect to quality, selection and price. Hidden Cameras 101 offers the best price and largest selection of quality Surveillance Systems including easy to install wireless security alarm systems and security camera systems.



Their Hidden Cameras come with the option of built-in DVRs that records everything meticulously to a handy SD card. The need to hook them up to a VCR or DVD recorder is thus eliminated. All equipments come with complete instructions on set up, as well as money back guarantee.



Their Spy Cameras boast of amazing picture and sound quality while recording the minutest of details. The website further offers a wide variety of home security camera systems and home security solutions in addition to an extended line of self-defense stun guns, TASER®, and stun batons.



About Hidden Cameras 101

Hidden Camera 101 is a recognized leader for innovative audio and video surveillance solutions pertaining to current times that take pride in specifically customizing solutions to address the unique needs of all and every customer.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Leslie K. Kemp

2200 Charack Road

Evansville, IN 47711

mail@hiddencameras101.com

Website: http://www.hiddencameras101.com/