Hidden Thunder: Young Adult Novel Sparks New Movement to Prove Kids Can Do Amazing Things

While at its heart an adventurous tale of a brave and bold teenage girl, 'Hidden Thunder' also imparts a valuable life-lesson to its readers: that overcoming apathy is vital. Written by Michigan's Kevin Hickey, the recently released novel takes readers on an enriching journey of mythology, culture and travel.



Synopsis:



Haley Lynne Johnson is not your ordinary teenage girl. Instead of texting her friends or playing video games, Haley dreams of far off places and slaying dragons. Haley wishes that she could travel and see the world and have grand adventures miles away from St. Cloud, Minnesota. She should be careful of what she wishes for because Haley is about to have the adventure of her life!



When she learns that her grandfather is about to retire from his job, Haley can’t wait to return to Sweden. She remembers what a great trip she had there the last time. She returns to the town of Trollhatten, meets her two cousins again, and gets to spend time with her family listening to her grandfather’s old stories. What she doesn’t know is that sometimes these old stories are true! Will she ever get her father to believe them, though?



Who does she meet? Why is he in Sweden? Come with Haley as she learns for herself why people often told tales of things that are old, powerful, and best kept hidden. Maybe there really are such things



as gnomes, cave trolls, and dwarves that made magic weapons in days of yore. Haley has a lot of spunk for a kid but does she have enough courage to save her family when what she really needs is the greatest weapon of all time? She better, because for her and her family, time is running out.



As the author explains, his story offers young people exposure to an abundance of different activities.



“While primarily steeped in Norse mythology, Hidden Thunder is a refreshing contrast to the literature that young people are usually exposed to. By using Haley as a role model I hope to inspire our youth to achieve all that they desire in life,” says Hickey, who dedicates his time to improving the education and welfare of children.



He continues, “I’ve also built an empowering website, to prove that young people can do anything they can imagine, while helping adults recognize their achievements and give them the credit they deserve.”



One of the most powerful sections of the website is ‘Haley’s Heroes’, which will frequently feature a young person and the amazing feat or accomplishment they achieved.



“I welcome all young people and adults to submit their stories. It is time to give children the attention they deserve for all of the right reasons. I am using mythology and adventure as a vehicle to inspire kids and young adults. It’s time to prove, once again, that our children really are the light of our lives,” Hickey concludes.



For more information, please visit the author’s official website: http://www.greatnovelsforyoungadults.com/



About the Author: Kevin Hickey

Kevin Hickey was born in Ann Arbor, Mi in 1959 and recently returned to the area after a twenty year absence. As a former stay at home dad, substitute teacher, and coach for various sports, he has given much of his time to the education and welfare of children of all ages. After reading The Illiad and The Odyssey in the fourth grade, the author became enamoured with Greek Mythology and developed a passion for the history and mythologies of ancient civilizations.