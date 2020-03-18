HIDIO, a Remarkable Social Media App Enabling Users to Upload and Explore Photos on Map

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- HIDIO, the new location based social media app allows users to upload photos and explore other photos on Map. This app was created with an aim to put an end to hoax content that feeds false data to people. This app shows only real content from the neighborhood as well as the rest of the world. A user can upload a photo on the map and mark their presence on the earth's map. They may also upload a private photo which will not appear on the map but will be visible only to the primary user and his/her followers. Claim a Zone is yet another interesting feature of this app. When the users upload a universal picture, it will appear in all the zones; and is open for rating by other users. The HIDIO App users can also open a photo of any user and draw on it to make the interaction interesting.



Users can explore photos from both claimed and unclaimed zones. Users can see all the photos opened in a claimed zone and chat with anyone interested or willing to participate. Alternatively, they can also open the unclaimed zone and view all photos related to that zone. Just like other social media sites, HIDIO too enables user to see updates from their followers. "New way of digital socializing, only real time pics allowed and you get your digital property claims", says Jessica Lavinia, a happy user. The app is real fun to work with and whatever happens here remains for a lifetime. Users will leave their footprint on the earth with a timeline thereby creating history; and their future generations will have some real time data to relate to.



To download the app visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.hidio.android



About HIDIO

PT HIDIO GRUP INDONESIA is a company that has introduced a location based content sharing platform which allows users to share and see content around them.



