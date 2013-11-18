Hidradenitis Suppurativa Cure - Researcher Discovers New Treatment for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Biomedical Researcher, Nutritionist, and author of Fast Hidradenitis Suppurativa CureTM Therese Wilson has recently presented a new and unique perspective on the skin condition hidradenitis suppurativa. Between one and four percent of adults in this country and around the world are affected by this condition. As an active, physically fit and otherwise healthy young woman Therese Wilson found herself suddenly counted among those afflicted.



Hidradenitis suppurativa causes blisters, lesions, and cysts on the skin in sensitive areas of the body such as under the arms and the groin and buttocks where skin to skin contact occurs. The lesions are often puss filled, extremely painful to the touch, and have been known to cause life-long scarring.



Those who suffer with this condition are often forced to cease physical activities and experience adverse effects on their social lives. Hidradenitis suppurativa flare-ups cause severe discomfort and pain and can last anywhere from several days to several weeks. Medical treatments for hidradenitis suppurativa range from drug therapy to surgery and have no guarantee of success as there is no known medical hidradenitis suppurativa cure.



Cure Hidradenitis Suppurativa Fast



While afflicted with this debilitating condition, Therese Wilson made countless visits to doctors and dermatologists, and tried several medical treatments for hidradenitis suppurativa. Much to her disappointment, her hidradenitis suppurativa symptoms always returned. Even surgery could not permanently alleviate the condition. She was told that hidradenitis suppurativa was a chronic condition, and though hidradenitis suppurativa treatments could possibly control the symptoms, there was no hidradenitis suppurativa cure.



Thus began Therese Wilson's long search for a way to relieve her condition. She believed that the body could rid itself of this condition naturally, as with many other conditions, if provided the right combination of nutrients and natural and holistic therapy. Using knowledge and research skills gained through her university studies, Therese Wilson labored for seven years before developing a natural and holistic solution to treat and cure hidradenitis suppurativa.



Could She Have Discovered A Secret Cure For Hidradenitis Suppurativa?



Therese states that when she informed her dermatologist of her results, the doctor would not agree that Therese had found a natural hidradenitis suppurativa cure, but she did confirm that there was no evidence of the condition. Years later, when her symptoms continued to be non-existent, Therese Wilson decided to share the natural remedy that had been kept a secret from so many for so long.



As she writes in her groundbreaking book Fast Hidradenitis Suppurativa CureTM,, there is a way to treat this chronic condition without medicine or surgery, a fact that drug companies may not want people to know. Four years after her symptoms disappeared she invited others to try her solution. Then, and to this day, symptom recovery is reported in as little as eight weeks. Most are amazed at just how quickly this natural remedy works, and how quickly they are able to have their lives back. Therese Wilson is so confident that her natural hidradenitis suppurativa treatment will work for anyone that she offers a personal guarantee of satisfaction to those who follow the advice in her book.



Conclusion



To learn more about the natural remedy many have used to treat hidradenitis suppurativa read Therese Wilson's book, Fast Hidradenitis Suppurativa CureTM. Suffer from the painful sores, extreme skin irritation and embarrassing scars of hidradenitis suppurativa then perhaps there is a relief option besides medicine and surgery that the doctor has not told about. To learn more about what the doctor and drug companies are not telling about a hidradenitis suppurativa cure follow this link to cure hidradenitis suppurativa fast .



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