Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment - Sufferer Reveals Method for Full Recovery in 2 Months

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- For many of the sufferers of the condition, a hidradenitis suppurativa treatment which actually cures their illness is still a far off dream, but one sufferer has developed a treatment which not only works but does so within 2 months.



Before Therese Wilson became a victim to hidradenitis suppurativa some 4 years ago, she was a 23 year old, attractive, fit university student with a part time job as an aerobics instructor. When she was diagnosed with HS she was told by her Doctor that it was a chronic disease and she would have it for the rest of her life. She would have long periods of pain, her movement would be limited and she should expect fever and extreme fatigue on a regular basis. She was prescribed antibiotics, corticosteroids, and immunosuppressants, these gave her some short term relief but after a time the drugs became more and more ineffective. They also had some unpleasant side effects. She also initially had hidradenitis suppurativa surgery but this was futile as the condition returned within weeks.



She was shocked, and at first she just wanted to hide away and give up, but she had a strong personality and decided she wasn’t going to just accept what the Doctor told her. As she had been studying biochemistry and nutrition at University, she decided to try and find a hidradenitis suppurativa cure using nutrition and natural products.



A long time later, after a huge amount of research work and testing her program on a group of male and female HS sufferers, she came up with a natural treatment program which has now cured thousands of hidradenitis suppurativa sufferers, most of which found relief within days and total cure from between 3 and 8 weeks. Even she was astonished by the results and especially as the condition didn’t return after a further period of time.



What she then did was to compile all her research and knowledge into a 60+ page online book which gives detailed instructions on what to do to cure the disease. In the book she also details the outcome of many patients who followed the prescribed medical advice using drugs - there are some horrible facts to read. She also gives a list of all her sources and references from where she compiled the treatment, so there is no hidden information.



In her book Therese states that lifestyle and nutrition are the cornerstones for curing and staying free from hidradenitis suppurativa, there are no magic pills, just good sense and intelligent choices. She feels that besides the huge benefit of curing the condition, the feelings of confidence, well being and feeling fit and healthy are a massive bonus to her program.



One invaluable free extra offered to purchasers of her program, is a 3 months period of unlimited private email consultations with Therese. This seems to be an almost unheard of offer, anyone wanting to know more should click on: http://inform101.com/hidradenitis



Media Contact



Jack Coburn - jack@inform101.com

http://inform101.com

14350 60th St North

Suite: 26937

Clearwater FL. 33760