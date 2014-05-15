HiFiKids Partnered with TAG Education Collaborative to Successfully Deliver Georgia STEM Day Quiz Bowl

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- HiFiKids partnered with TAG Education Collaborative, the Technology Association of Georgia’s charitable organization dedicated to preparing the next-generation workforce, to celebrate the second annual Georgia STEM Day on May 9, 2014. Over 620,000 participating students and educators from across the state engaged in innovative STEM-based learning activities. One of the programs that TAG-Ed offered to students was a grade level based STEM Quiz Bowl provided by HIFI Kids. Students in 3rd- 12th grade were able to log-on as individuals or as a class and test their general STEM knowledge. Upon completion, students received their score as well as a printable certificate of achievement.



“We had a great level of participation in the STEM Day Quiz Bowl,” said Katie Dion, Director of Marketing and Educational Outreach at TAG Ed. “HiFiKids did a wonderful job creating the quizzes, and it was very simple for students and teachers to log on and participate! They enjoyed being part of the quiz bowl as well as receiving their certificate of achievement when they finished. We hope to include this program as part of Georgia STEM Day going forward.”



A teacher from the Cobb County school district said “We had students use the HiFiKids STEM Quiz Bowl as part of our STEM Day rotation activities for grades 3-5. It was easily accessible for multiple students to use at the same time. The students enjoyed participating in the online competition and stayed engaged in the quiz during the entire 20 questions. Students were able to apply principles they have learned in all the STEM areas.”



Another middle school Teacher said “Students were very excited to answer the quiz displayed on the big screen in the classroom setup. We collaboratively attended this quiz and it was an amazing learning experience for the students”.



“Our goal is to create a fun, engaging, and un-stressful online environment for all K-12 students in the form of quiz events to test their knowledge and the Georgia State STEM Quiz bowl proved it works! We will continue to organize quiz events for schools across the nation to help school districts achieve their educational goals! These quiz events help educators to pin-point where the most attention is needed and allocate their resources accordingly. We are very excited to see the success of this Quiz Bowl” says Sayankar, Founder/President of HiFiKids Corp.



About HiFiKids

HiFiKids.com is an educational quizzing and eLearning platform for students, teachers, tutors, parents, and anyone else who enjoys learning and interaction. At HiFiKids.com, students can put on their thinking caps and test their knowledge with interactive quiz events on a wide variety of topics like math, language arts, science, technology, engineering, sports,music and more. HiFiKids.com's mission is to develop a high-quality and highly efficient online educational interactive system where students of all ages, parents and teachers collaborate to learn from each other via quiz — all accessible from any mobile devices. For any inquiries, contact Founder/President Tushar Sayankar at (224) 419 – 5943 or tsayankar@hifikids.com!



About TAG Education Collaborative

TAG Education Collaborative is dedicated to developing science, technology, engineering and math initiatives in Georgia. Through partnerships with statewide STEM programs, TAG-Ed fosters student interest in STEM in order to increase appreciation for the opportunities available through technology careers. TAG-Ed hosts an internship program for high school students, two web-based team challenges for students interested in Health IT and web design, and the Vine Event, an annual fundraiser benefiting STEM education. For additional information, visit TAG Education Collaborative or contact Michael Robertson at (404) 920 – 2038 or mrobertson@tagonline.org.



Media Contact

Jordan Whitehurst

Director of Sales/Marketing,

HiFiKids Corporation

jwhitehurst@hifikids.com

Phone – 813-992-0858