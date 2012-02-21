HiFiSoundConnection.com Now Carries BC Rich Guitars

Nixa, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2012 -- HiFiSoundConnection.com is pleased to announce that they are now selling BC Rich guitars. HiFiSoundConnection.com is a leading retail of audio and video products for the home and the stage.



The BC Rich Warlock, Beast, Mockingbird and the Flying V are just a few of the iconic guitars made famous the world over by guitar manufacturer BC Rich. Long renowned for their unique designs and searing sounds, BC Rich guitars have become the axe of choice for some of the biggest names in heavy metal and rock. It seems only fitting that BC Rich guitars join the pantheon of stellar audio, video and music products sold by HiFiSoundConnection.com.



“Phenomenal guitarists such as Kerry King of Slayer, CJ Pierce of Drowning Pool and many other rock artists are longtime players of BC Rich Guitars,” said a HiFiSoundConnection.com guitar specialist. “They look, sound and play great, so we’re pretty excited to be carrying a full line of BC Rich guitars, basses and accessories at such great prices.”



From the best in car audio to the biggest names in home theater, pro audio, lighting, video, DJ equipment and musical instruments, HiFiSoundConnection.com provides the best selection and prices on the Web. With more than 11 years in car audio and six in home theater, the online retailer’s highly trained electronic professionals can answer any question about the equipment they sell. “All of our pro audio, video, lighting and instrument specialists are among the best in the industry that use what they sell,” said the guitar specialist. “The addition of BC Rich guitars to our instrument line is no exception as there are a few of us that know the ins and outs of every guitar in the line.”



Along with the guaranteed lowest prices, HiFiSoundConnection.com strives to provide customers with the ultimate online buying experience. Customers can shop securely online and contact their online live support professionals via the Website or call them toll free to answer any questions. The Website provides weekly deals, coupons and sweepstake specials as well as an extensive list of How-to guides and product reviews. For more information on their line of BC Rich guitars, please visit http://www.hifisoundconnection.com/BC-Rich



About HiFiSoundConnection.com

HiFiSoundConnection.com is a leading online retailer of car, home theater, pro audio, video and lighting products. In addition, the company sells some of the best names in musical instruments and pro DJ equipment. With 40,000 square feet of products in stock and ready to ship today, HiFiSoundConnection.com sells the products that make music rock.