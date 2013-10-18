Higashiosaka Japan (MXI Corp News): Adam Paul Green (Utah) Announces New "Healthy Chocolate" Promo in Postal Code JP.NR, JA28 for "Xophoria Body Wash" Consumers in Lansing Michigan, Manhasset NY and Houston Texas

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Given the recent attention to antioxidants in the media, medical & nutrition industries, it is important to know how antioxidants affect health and well-being. Independent studies have shown that antioxidants in foods have the ability to counteract and fight the damaging effects of free radicals in the body. Xe Healthy Energy drink contains a free radical-fighting powerhouse: XoVita™



Xocai has developed an exclusive product line called XoVitality. Infused with supporting ingredients, this first-of-its-kind, cocoa-based anti-aging supplement helps one defy the aging process by offering a new, youthful appearance, increased energy and improved overall wellness.



There is overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrating that those who eat a diet rich in antioxidants and take antioxidant supplements will live longer, healthier lives. When it comes to aging, setting the clock back a few years may have more to do with consuming an antioxidant-rich diet than using any kind of skin cream to eliminate wrinkles.



Xocai History of Chocolate 4 Japan Nagoya "MXI Corp" Maebashi "Xocai" Ehime "Adam Paul Green" Hachi?ji Yao Saitama Gifu Ageo Kanagawa Bountiful, UTAH Bear River City 84301 84307 84733 84041 84050 https://vimeo.com/72655645