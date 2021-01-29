This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for High Acuity Information Solutions from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Market Size – USD 1,116.0 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.0%, Market Trends – Increasing implementation of cloud computing for management of real-time farm data
The global high acuity information solutions market size is expected to reach a value of USD 16.07 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research. The global market is anticipated to grow significantly due to the growing demand for better workflow management, which reduces errors, provides better efficiency, and offers enhanced analysis.
The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the High Acuity Information Solutions market in different regions and countries. With a detailed regional analysis of the High Acuity Information Solutions market, our research analysts attempt to decipher the hidden growth prospects available for players across the different geographies of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also highlight the presence of prominent players in regional markets and the way it makes a difference in the growth of the markets.
Key participants include Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc., iSOFT Group Limited, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, Optum, Inc. Siemens Healthineers AG, Epic Systems Corporation, and Drägerwerk AG, among others.
The largest market over the forecast timeframe is accounted for by the Intensive Care Units (ICU) segment. High Acuity Care is an advanced integrated ICU management solution that provides the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with validated solutions that allow healthcare providers to improve care quality.
Market Drivers
The incorporation of IT in the healthcare sector is projected to boost the high acuity information solutions market growth during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population and the surge in the number of surgeries will drive market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand for better care in hospitals will propel the market growth during the forecast period. The high acuity information solutions also help in reducing the costs by efficiently managing and analyzing the costs and revenue structures.
Regional Analysis
North America is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population, higher prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing government initiatives to minimize healthcare costs. Europe is projected to closely follow the North American market for the market share of the global high acuity information solutions market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing incidences of chronic diseases.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
High Acuity Patient Monitoring Systems
High Acuity Information Systems
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Intensive Care Units (ICU)
Emergency Departments (ED)
Operating Rooms (OR)
surgical information systems (SIS)
perinatal information systems (PIS)
critical care information systems (CCIS)
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
Hospitals
Nursing Care
Others
