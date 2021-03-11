Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global High Acuity Information Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.07 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the rising need for improved workflow control in high acuity environments, the global market of High Acuity Information Solutions is estimated to expand exponentially. In addition, government initiatives involve health IT is likely to further fuel the market in the near future. Moreover, the increasing number of hospitals in developing economies due to the growing concerns for the development of healthcare facilities in emerging nations is likely to boost the market growth in the forecasted timeframe.



Industry experts conducting the study further estimate the potential of the High Acuity Information Solutions industry. Such information is important for firms looking to launch an innovative service or product on the market. Industry experts have measured the total volume of the given market. Researchers have calculated the industry in terms of sales by the competitors and end-user – customers. Data on the entire size of the High Acuity Information Solutions market for a particular product or a service for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027 covered in the report makes it valuable. This information reveals the upper limit of the High Acuity Information Solutions industry for a specific product or service.



A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners' size up their business further add value to the overall study.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global High Acuity Information Solutions market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global High Acuity Information Solutions market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global High Acuity Information Solutions market.

Highlight significant trends of the global High Acuity Information Solutions market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global High Acuity Information Solutions market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global High Acuity Information Solutions market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2020, Siemens Healthineers AG announced to acquire Varian Medical Systems Inc. The acquisition will help Siemens Healthineers to broaden their portfolio for cancer treatment.

Over the forecast period, the High Acuity Information Systems segment is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 8.1%. These solutions have many advantages, such as decreased error scope, enhanced data protection & retrievability, and better patient treatment.

The largest market over the forecast timeframe is accounted for by the Intensive Care Units (ICU) segment. High Acuity Care is an advanced integrated ICU management solution that provides the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with validated solutions that allow healthcare providers to improve care quality.

The North American region will lead the market throughout the forecast timeframe due to the rising aging population, the increase in chronic diseases, and increasing efforts by government departments to minimize healthcare expenses.

Due to the increasing medical costs since the aging population is increasing and the steady adoption of IT in healthcare in the European region, the regional market is anticipated to grow exponentially.

Key participants include Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc., iSOFT Group Limited, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, Optum, Inc. Siemens Healthineers AG, Epic Systems Corporation, and Drägerwerk AG, among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Acuity Patient Monitoring Systems

High Acuity Information Systems



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Intensive Care Units (ICU)

Emergency Departments (ED)

Operating Rooms (OR)

surgical information systems (SIS)

perinatal information systems (PIS)

critical care information systems (CCIS)



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Hospitals

Nursing Care

Others



High Acuity Information Solutions Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



