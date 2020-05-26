Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Speaking of the prominent companies expanding their reach in the high altitude platform market, the social media giant Facebook and leading aerospace manufacturer Airbus are teaming up to develop their separate solar powered unmanned airships. As per reports, these systems are designed to fly above the height of 70,000 feet to provide the broadband internet service in the remote areas. Another recent development witnessed across high altitude platform market is of Google, who has successfully launched HAP projects such as Loom and Skybender to beam internet services to the underserved and rural location across the globe. These instances clearly validate the recent developments spanning the installations and commercialization of UAVs, satellites, and drones, that, in turn, is certain to boost the revenue stream of overall high altitude platform industry.



One of the principal drivers contributing toward the expansion of high altitude platform market is the escalating involvement of renowned behemoths in the development of unmanned technology. For instance, a major contractor of the U.S. defense, Lockheed Martin had invested USD 100 million in 22 several start-up technology companies in 2016. Within the next year, Lockheed Martin ventures funded USD 60 million to start-up companies, which have currently been working across several domains such as cybersecurity, nanosatellite, and autonomous technologies for trucks. Collaborating with start-ups will thus help companies contribute favorably in commercial and military applications, which would have a proportional impact on the application landscape of high altitude platform industry.



In a recent development witnessed across high altitude platform market, the subsidiary of the Airbus Group, Airbus Defence and Space has designed an innovative solar-powered aircraft - Zephyr. This high-altitude pseudo satellite has been endowed to provide satellite-like Earth observation and communication services with minimum costs, as it can move in an orbit in the Earth's stratosphere beyond the line of sight. Pertaining to the capability of this product to capture real time video and images in practically all the weather conditions, it has been predicted that it would be extensively used for civil, security, and military applications. This benchmark set by the Airbus Group will impact positively on UK's investigation, surveillance, and intelligence capability, which will favorably boost Europe high altitude platform market size. Apart from UK, Germany has also taken initiatives to develop UAVs, which is a marked improvement for the country, given that it had been leasing drones from Israel for surveillance purposes earlier.



Speaking along similar lines, the Federal Government of Germany is looking forward to becoming a global technological leader with regards to innovations in safe, clean, and competitive air transport system manufacturing. The German government has framed aviation strategies to encourage high altitude platform for industry participants to carry out significant research and development activities, as many prime parts suppliers have their bases established in Germany. Alongside, there have been ongoing advancements in the technology sector of the country to improve the production and maintenance of unmanned systems for defense and commercial purposes, which would certainly propel Germany high altitude platform market over the years ahead.



In order to improve their respective defense industries, many countries have lately been signing intergovernmental deals. For instance, recently, India and Israel have signed an agreement to manufacture short range missiles under the Make in India policy. Under this deal, Israel Aerospace Industries will be collaborating with the Indian Defense Research & Development Organization to work on a project related to the production of various radar systems, aircrafts, and UAVs. This defensive strategy of the Indian government to invest in UAVs and other related technologies such as RADAR will apparently help the country combat terrorism, while simultaneously impelling the regional high altitude platform market share.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4. High Altitude Platform Market, By Product

4.1. HAP market share, by product, 2016 & 2024

4.2. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024

4.3. Airships

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024

4.4. Tethered aerostat systems

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024



Chapter 5. High Altitude Platform Market, By Application

5.1. HAP market share, by application, 2016 & 2024

5.2. Surveillance

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Navigation and remote sensing

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024

5.4. Communication

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024

5.5. EO/IR system

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024



