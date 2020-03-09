High Availability Server Market Size, Global Trends, Growth, Industry Insights and Forecast Research Report 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- The global high availability server market size was valued at USD 5,326.1 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12,919.1 Mn by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period.

Rising demand for modular and micro data center (MDC) is creating growth opportunities for the global high availability server market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "GLOBAL HIGH AVAILABILITY SERVER MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS, AND FORECAST, 2018-2025" published the above information. Analysts in the report say that high availability servers can work continuously without any interruptions or breakdown. High availability servers encompass of different hardware and software parts. These parts play a crucial role in the designing of high availability server architecture. It is important that these parts should be meticulously tested and designed to meet the high availability standards. In other words, high availability server solutions offer flexibility, stability, and reliability.



Top Players List:

- Cisco Systems

- CenterServ

- Dell Inc.

- Fujitsu

- HP Development Company

- IBM Corporation

- Quanta Computer

- Lenovo

- NEC Corporation

- Oracle Corporation

- Stratus Technologies

- Unisys Global Technologies

Segmentation

1. By Availability Level

- Availability Level 1

- Availability Level 2

- Availability Level 3

- Availability Level 4

- Availability Level 5

2. By End-Use Industry

- BFSI

- IT & Telecommunication

- Government

- Healthcare

- Manufacturing

- Retail

3. By Geography

- North America (USA and Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



"Rising Adoption of AI in North America Drives the Market"



From a geographical standpoint, North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global high availability server market between 2018 and 2026. In 2018, the market covered US$ 1,758.4 Mn. The growth is attributable to the growing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and presence of leading players. These players are putting efforts to strengthen their market position. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada covers majority of the share Majority of the share in contributed from countries such as Canada and the U.S. Moreover, the early adoption of advanced technologies in this region pushes growth in the overall market. The penetration of high availability server set up is increasing across end-use industries, which creates growth opportunities for the market in North America.



Other regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to register considerable growth in the forthcoming years.



"Burgeoning Demand from BFSI Sector Drives the Market"



As per the research analysts of Fortune Business Insights, BFSI sector is the most productive segment than healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Retail, and Government. This sector covered a share of 18.5% in the global market. This segment witnesses highest demand for high availability server solutions and services, which in turn, drives the market. These solutions help organizations to run their business at zero risk or minimum failure. Another factor responsible for the growth of the market is the low price associated with high availability server, which makes it convenient for small-scale enterprises to invest. The rising demand for IoT smart devices across the world is contributing to the growth of the market.

Big data analytics is gaining a lot of traction in the market as it helps the organizations to enhance their decision-making. The rising demand for big data analytics is another factor positively impacting the growth of the market. This, together with rising need for complex data storage facilities, augments demand for high availability server configuration.

Contrary to this, the maintenance of some of the advanced features of high availability servers is expensive, which makes it difficult for small-scale and medium-scale companies to adopt high availability server solutions. In addition to this, the lack of awareness about these servers may hamper the market's growth to an extent.



Key Industry Developments

- November 2018: Microsoft Corporation has acquired 130 hectares of land in Northern Sweden to build data centres.



