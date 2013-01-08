Miramar, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- High-Class K9 improves home security for everyone. It provides highly trained protection dogs for home and family protection.



Today’s neighborhoods aren’t as safe as they seemed to be years ago. It’s increasingly common to hear news reports about criminal acts such as robbery, kidnapping, homicides, shootings and the like happen in places that are meant to be safe such as neighborhoods, homes, schools and the like. People need to take better precautions and look for better options for more protection and security.



An excellent form of security for homes is having a highly trained protection dog to watch over and protect its family. Apart from being man’s best friend, dogs are also one of man’s best protectors. Dogs have the ability to detect scents, sounds and movements that humans don’t and their fierce loyalty to their owners lets them protect them at all costs.



High-Class K9 provides quality and highly-trained dogs for purposes of companionship, protection and security. They have obedient companion dogs that are trained for obedience and not necessarily protection. They have professionally trained elite protection dogs that are taught to fight and defend himself and his handler. They also have working puppies that are trained since three days of birth to be good members of the family especially with children.



High-Class K9 knows that it is important to have trained protection dogs that are stable and not just aggressive. Having balanced dogs make them good and ideal members of the family. People can increase their home security by having these highly trained protection dogs from High-Class K9 to protect their families. For those who want more information on High-Class K9 can go to their website at http://highclassk9.com.



About High-Class K9

High-Class K9 offers dogs that are socially stable and affectionate but professionally trained in providing home protection and security. For more information, contact Ivan Mosquera at contact@highclassk9.com or 954-548-8051.