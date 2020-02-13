High Content Screening Market 2020-2026 Worldwide Business Scenario Analysis :: Top Key Players Are General Electric Company, Danaher, PerkinElmer Inc.

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Global High Content Screening Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 623.29 million to an estimated value of USD 1427.10 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.91% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing healthcare services.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the high content screening market are General Electric Company, Danaher, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Yokogawa India Ltd., Merck KGaA, TTP Labtech, Thorlabs, Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC., Olympus Corporation, Essen BioScience, Inc., Merck KGaA, Evotec A.G., Genedata AG, Cell Signaling Technology, Sysmex Corporation.



The report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2018, and the forecast for the year 2020-2026. Research and analysis about the key developments in the ABC industry and key competitors along with their strategies included in this report guides businesses think about the advanced picture of the market place and products.



Market Definition: Global High Content Screening Market



High content screening which is also known as high- content analysis or cellomics, is a method which uses microscopic imaging so that they can observe, measure and analyze multiple parameters within cells. This can be done using multi- parameter image processing, automated microscopy and visualizing tools so that data can be collected from the cell populations.



Market Segmentation: Global High Content Screening Market



High Content Screening Market : By Product



Instruments

Consumables

Software

Services

Accessories



High Content Screening Market : By Applications



Primary and Secondary Screening

Target Identification and Validation

Toxicity Studies

Compound Profiling

Other Applications



High Content Screening Market : By End- User



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Government Institutes

Contract Research Organizations



High Content Screening Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:



In February 2019, Ncardia announced the launch of their DiscoveryHIT drug screening platform which will help the researcher to access human diseases early in the drug discovery process. The aim is to provide better medicines to the patients.



In June 2017, GE Healthcare Lifesciences announced the launch of their new IN Carta image analysis software which will combine powerful analytics with an intuitive user interface and will provide fast, quantitative results from images acquired on IN Cell Analyzer system. Without the need for complex pre or post processing operations, this software can extract the information needed for downstream phenotypic analysis.



High Content Screening Market Drivers:



Increasing investments in R&D

Technological advancement in the imaging solutions is driving the growth of this market.



High Content Screening Market Restraints:



Increasing cost of content screening instruments is restraining market.

Lack of trained and skilled professional is restraining the market.



Key questions answered in the report :-



What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants?



Which will be the High Content Screening Market application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers?



Which will be the dangers which will attack growth?

The length of the global High Content Screening market opportunity?



How High Content Screening Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?



