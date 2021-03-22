High Demand for Rigid Packaging Solutions to Drive Pre-Printed Liners Market Growth

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the pre-printed liners market in its published report, which include global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020-2028. In terms of growth, the global pre-printed liners market is projected to witness growth of 3.3% by the end of 2028, owing to increasing scope of pre-printed liners in end-use industries such as food, beverages, healthcare, personal care & cosmetics, chemical & fertilizers, and electrical & electronics, among others.



The global packaging industry has evolved and provides customization for any company to survive the intense competition. Pre-printed liner usage ensures a cost-effective way for brand advertisement and creative an impact on the minds of customers. The pre-printed liner market is expected to grow, followed by the push of FMCG packaging industry growth, which currently is registering double-digit growth in several regions due to increasing consumption. Good quality print on packaging is desired by each brand owner to make an impact on their consumer-base and differentiating their product from that of the competitors. Pre-printed liners are one of the solutions, which enable manufacturing of high-quality printed packaging.



Consumer Inclination toward Rigid Packaging Solutions to Drive Market Growth



The major reason for the growth of pre-printed liners is the recognition that a visually appealing, communicating packaged product will influence consumer buying decisions at the "point of purchase". This is reinforced by studies that indicate that nearly 80% of buying decisions are made at the "point of purchase".



The increasing demand for presentable packaging in different industries, especially from food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, and healthcare is driving the global pre-printed liners market. Conventionally, consumers prefer rigid packaging solutions due to their barrier properties, stability, and reliability, which led to increased demand for pre-printed liners.



Request Sample For More Information@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=63999



Wilful tampering with food and pharmaceutical products has resulted in special packaging features designed to reduce or eliminate the risk of tampering and adulteration. Although any package can be breached, tamper?evident features cannot easily be replaced. These include banding, special membranes, breakaway closures, and special printing on bottle liners or composite cans such as graphics or text that irreversibly change upon opening. Special printing also includes holograms that cannot be easily duplicated and this is driving the market for pre-printed liners globally.



Millennial Population Emphasizing Importance of Customized Packaging



Millennial are a generation, which guide trends and brands across end-use industries must prepare for millennial behaviors and attitudes regarding the way they consume and research before making purchase decisions. Millennials like to interact with brands that are open and maintain transparency by addressing environmental and socioeconomic issues. Brands not aligning to these values are likely to be quickly replaced, owing to the competition in the market.



Millennials are more likely to purchase a product, if it makes them feel special either through this personal connection or the idea of exclusivity. The idea of customized packaging includes features that expand consumer engagement with product and brand. This is likely to boost the demand for pre-printed liners in the years to come.



Request For Custom Research Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=63999



Growing Demand from Retail & e-Commerce Businesses to Boost Demand for Pre-printed Liners Market



The increasing e-Commerce business, which majorly includes online shopping, has led to a rise in the demand for corrugated packaging for the shipment of products. As with the retail revolution, in an ever-changing environment, the packaging industry has constantly evolved to address the demand of the hour. With consumers switching to the e-Commerce channel, there is a shift in packaging needs as well.



Some key reasons that influence a consumer's preference for in-store purchases include product safety, shopping experience, as well as shelf life (in case of perishable commodities)– issues that can be suitably addressed through "packaging". Online adoption in certain categories, therefore, can be accelerated through innovative and suitable packaging, which addresses the specific needs of the channel. Corrugated packaging ensures the safety of the products, which are being transported. Furthermore, attractive packaging is becoming one of the crucial requirements in the e-Commerce business. Thus, the growth of the e-Commerce business results in a corresponding increase in the corrugated packaging business, which is expected to have a positive impact on the pre-printed liners market.