High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Focusing on Current Trends, Leading with Top Key Players Dow Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Chemical, LyondellBasell, Saudi Basic Industri

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Polyethylene, also known as polythene, is the commonly used plastic, and it is chemically synthesized from ethylene. Polyethylene is utilized in different products such as packaging products, pipes, molds, wires, cables, general purpose tubing, drums, carrier bags, and household goods. HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE are the three types of polyethylene. HDPE is a thermoplastic and is manufactured from petrol chemical derivatives. It is a commonly recyclable product and has high strength and density ratio. It contains less than one side chain per 200 carbon atoms in the main chain, which helps in forming long linear chains, thus leading to high crystallinity. HDPE is tough, resistant to chemicals, resistant to UV radiation, and least flexible compared to other polyethylene types.



Plastic packaging takes up a large volume of the high density polyethylene produced. Roughly 35% of the global packaging industry materials used is high density polyethylene (HDPE), as it is a core plastic in rigid packaging. Bags, films, containers, caps and closures, and bottles are the most common packaging products that use high density polyethylene. There is currently a very high demand for these types of packaging across the world, owing to a greater consumption of food and beverages and consumer goods. The growing importance of aesthetics is also a key factor that adds to the primary demand for HDPE. The growing demand for pipes and films in the agriculture industry is another avenue where large quantities of high density polyethylene is used. This industry is one of the larger end users of high density polyethylene and therefore, any growth in it will create a direct increase in the demand for HDPE. High density polyethylene is used in manufacturing UV protective sheets and tarpaulins that offer high quality weather protection. However, a key concern that all producers of high density polyethylene have to face is the fluctuating cost of raw materials. HDPE makes use of a large amount of ethylene, a material formed in the oil and gas industry. The market for ethylene has recently undergone major fluctuations in price and the overall scarcity of petroleum based byproducts.



In 2019, the High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Size is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.



Segment by Key players:

- Dow Chemicals

- Exxon Mobil Chemical

- LyondellBasell

- Saudi Basic Industries

- Sinopec



Segment by Type:

- Injection Moulding

- Profile Extrusion

- Film and Sheet Extrusion

- Pipe Extrusion

- Blow Moulding



Segment by Application:

- Wire and Cable Insulations

- Health Care

- Consumer Goods

- Municipal

- Industrial

- Underwater

- Mining

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Continued……



