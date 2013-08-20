High-End Coaching Biznesu Is Now Offered by CATCH & FLY to Help Increase Efficiency of Entrepreneurs & Managers

Aleksandrów Kujawski, Poland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Kamila Pavlovsk is a leading business psychologist who has established CATCH & FLY Competence Development Centre with an objective of guiding individuals to hone their business management and leadership skills. The coaching biznesu that she offers is based on practical advices that help bring key changes in the total outlook of a manager or an entrepreneur, making them more capable, resourceful as well as a great problem solver.



Kamila maintains that her coaching programs are especially beneficial to small-medium size business owners who want to achieve new heights by steering their business on the right path. She states, “In my past several years of experience as a coaching zawodowy , I have seen so many business owners to struggle hard to run their businesses. They have so many goals to achieve and equally same number of challenges to overcome. They need a whole new approach when it comes to finding solutions and making their way to the top. And that’s why they need specialized training or coaching programs.”



In order to develop a knack in different sectors of sales and marketing, business management, human resources management and others, one needs to wait for years. Now, Kamila’s coaching program is focused on creating a new breed of young business leaders who can set a new trend in the business world. Kamila maintains that when the world’s economy is undergoing a tough phase presently, a szkolenia komercyjne will develop the perfect business acumen, enabling business leaders to handle business related issues of the modern era.



CATCH & FLY offers unique personal coaching programs to the business owners, managers and other individuals. These coaching programs are aimed at turning an average management professional into a business leader who can focus his/her energies and insight on paving the path of progress, not for his/her own organization but for the overall economy. In the true sense, Kamila’s coaching programs are the need of the hour which can make an individual more competent and capable of making business decisions in a more sensible manner. Anyone, who wants to benefit from her insightful coaching, can learn more about her training programs by visiting her website http://www.catchfly.pl/uslugi-2/c-coaching/



About "CATCH & FLY" Competence Development Centre

The company "CATCH & FLY" Competence Development Centre has been in existence since 2009. The company was founded by Kamila Pavlovsk, with an objective of providing advanced levels of business coaching to individuals to help develop their competence. Kamila is a renowned psychologist with a specialization in organization and management. She offers a whole range of business training, consulting, recruitment, and other high-end services.



For Media Inquiries:

Contact Person: Kamila Pavlovsk

Telephone: + 48 883 001 111

Email: biuro@catchfly.pl

Website: http://www.catchfly.pl