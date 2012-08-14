High End Residence Listed for Rent at Popular Bal Harbour 101 Condominium

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- The Jills, ranked #1 Coldwell Banker real estate group world-wide, recently listed a condo residence in Bal Harbour, Florida. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence has 3,340 square of living space with an expansive terrace and views from the 15th floor vantage point. According to the official description this unit contains,



“Spacious 2 bedroom 3.5 bath unit at Bal Harbour 101. It has room for a 3rd bedroom. Gigantic master with 2 master baths 2 walking closets with plenty of room for shoes. All rooms over-sized. Formal dining and living room. Updated kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double wall ovens. Downtown Miami views and partial ocean views. Full service building with restaurant and beach service”. The property at 10155 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL Unit 1501, which has been listed as MLS# A1675868, is being offered at $5,900-per-month.



The Jills include Jill Eber, Jill Hertzberg and a team of realtors and administrators that make up one of the Nation’s leading real estate groups. They were ranked the #1 Team in Florida by the Wall Street Journal in 2011 and were ranked #1 Team Worldwide by Coldwell Banker.