High-End Tourism Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2030

Major & Emerging Players in High-end Tourism Market:-

Expedia Group (United States), Booking Holdings (United States), American Express Global Business Travel (United States), Carlson Wagonlit Travel (United States, Flight Centre Travel Group (Australia), Travel Leaders Group (United States), Direct Travel (United States), Corporate Travel Management (United States), Ovation Travel Group, Inc. (United States), Omega World Travel (United States)



High-end tourism is exclusive and unique which means unexplored, unspoiled destinations. Travelers are preferring to visit unexplored destinations to gain experience and understand the new cultures worldwide. Moreover, they are planning unique trips that include cultural visits, cruising, and adventure activities putting experiences, these some of the factors contributing to the growth of the High-end tourism industry.



On 15th July 2021, J&K launches helicopter services for tourists in several destinations. The administration decides to launch air rides and air safaris in some locations.

On 15h August 2021, Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced an agreement to acquire the Apple Leisure Group. The acquisition provides Apple Leisure Groupâ€™s membership offering, unlimited vacation club, travel distribution business Apple Leisure Group's vacation, as well as the destination management services and travel technology assets. This acquisition brings the highly desirable independent resort management platform.



by Type (Domestic Tourism, Inbound Tourism, Outbound Tourism), Traveller Type (Business Travellers, Leisure Travellers, Adventure Travellers), Platform (Navigation, Mobile Marketing), Offerings (Amenities, Available Packages, Ancillary Services)



Market Trends:

Rising Demand for High-End Tourists for Affluent Travellers

Increasing Demands for Unique and Exotic Experiences



Opportunities:

Emphasize the Authenticity of Luxurious Travel Experiences

Growing Contribution to the Economic and Social Development of Regions



Market Drivers:

Rising Peoples' Inclination towards Luxury Travels

Emerging Travel and Tourism Industries across the Globe



Challenges:

Lack of Offerings by the High-end Tourism Service Providers



