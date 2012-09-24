High Flow Performance Offers Maximum Motorsports Parts

Goleta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Online automotive mega-store High Flow Performance is now including Maximum Motorsports in their line of name-brand suppliers. Maximum Motorsports suspension products are well known for their affinity and compatibility with the Ford Mustang.



Currently, High Flow Performance offers a wide variety of products from Maximum Motorsports including roll bars, grip boxes, braces, and shocks, all optimized for use on the Mustang. Parts for Mustangs made after 2005, including drivetrain and clutch components, are also offered by Maximum Motorsports through High Flow Performance. Also included on the website is an assortment of Maximum Motorsports gear ranging from branded hats and coats, to embroidered polo shirts and other items brandishing the Maximum Motorsports logo.



Maximum Motorsports is just one of the many brands offered by High Flow Performance. Other brands include major auto suppliers like Mitsubishi and Subaru, along with independent brand names like Red Line and Cobb. To browse through High Flow Performance’s ever expanding selection of brand names, including Maximum Motorsports, check out their website at http://www.highflowfuel.com.



About High Flow Performance

High Flow Performance was founded in 2006 and takes pride in offering unbeatable prices on the world’s most recognizable brand-name automotive parts. Aside from their outstanding selection of name brands, High Flow Performance also specializes in creating custom single and dual 255LPH and 340LPH in-tank fuel pump assemblies.