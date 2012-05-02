"High Frequency Trading in the US" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "High Frequency Trading in the US" from IBISWorld, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- High times: Regulation and saturation will keep this profitable industry constrained
Firms in this industry primarily use high-speed and sophisticated computer programs to establish and liquidate stock positions in very short time frames, thereby generating a large number of trades on a daily basis. Companies may be organized as proprietary trading firms, as the proprietary trading desk of a multiservice broker-dealer or as a hedge fund. In each case, participants seek to end the trading day in a flat position and avoid carrying significant unhedged positions overnight.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Renaissance Technologies, Getco LLC
