High-Grade Bleached Linter Cellulose Market to Witness Robust Demand : By Key Players Georgia-Pacific, Unity Pulp & Paper, Vishal Cottex Co., Iran Linter Co., Unique Impe

According to a recent research report, Bleached linter cellulose market size was expected to cross USD 1.3 billion by the end of 2025 and will grow at 4% CAGR over the forecasts period. High grade bleached linter cellulose is witnessing robust demand.



Rise in the global population along with the growing demand for food primarily in emerging nations across Asia Pacific has magnified development in the global food industry, influencing the demand for bleached linter cellulose of different grades. For instance, CMC is widely being used as a thickening agent in the food sector.



Growing demand for yogurts and ready-to-eat meals due to their easy availability in various supermarkets and stores across the globe will support the demand of the product as a stabilizing agent. Although fluctuations in the supply of cotton may hamper the market growth, importance application areas will sustain the adoption of the substance.



Global bleached linter cellulose market has witnessed a significant boost across the globe due to the wide application of the product owing to high pure cellulose content. Even during the current COVID-19 pandemic, there is a constant demand for food and beverages across the globe. Bleached linters act as a raw material to manufacture intermediate materials that are used in food and beverages.



Expanding food and beverages industry to fuel bleached linter cellulose market dynamics



Bleached linter cellulose market is expected to witness lucrative gains from the food and beverages industry owing to the burgeoning demand for carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) across the industry. CMC is extensively used as a thickening agent in the food industry giving a thrust to the product adoption and making way for bleached linter cellulose industry expansion.



Additionally, the linters are used in various niche applications due to their highly pure cellulose content, it acts as a raw material for the manufacturing of intermediate materials that are widely used in different food products and beverages. Additionally, it has found use in the production of yogurts and ready to eat meals, establishing tremendous opportunity for the bleached linter cellulose market growth.



Speaking on these lines, it has been anticipated that the Asia Pacific region is entitled to observe incredible growth across bleached linter cellulose market, given the robust expansion of the F&B industry across the region. It is pivotal to mention, APAC region also supports the growth of bleached linter cellulose industry from a gamut of end user industries spanning pulp and paper, personal care, and paints and coatings sectors.



Widespread prominence in different application sectors would essentially drive the market growth

Global bleached linter cellulose market is defined by an expansive application portfolio including, viscose, acetate, nitrate, ether, and others, which has enabled the market to garner hefty proceeds in the upcoming years.



Amid these application sectors, viscose captured a business share of 70 per cent in 2018 and is apparently estimated to grow at a prodigious pace in the near future. Viscose is partly processed utilizing the bleached linter as a raw material that is used to create a number of commercial and consumer centric products such as shirts, jackets, trousers, etc. The growth across this segment is attributable to the growing urbanization and high economic affluence which has given a rise to the fashion outlets and supermarket for textiles.

Meanwhile, acetate application sector would also add to the growth of bleached linter cellulose market considering its use to manufacture cigarette tows.



