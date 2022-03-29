High Growth Demand for EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2022 -- The global https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electromagnetic-compatibility-emc-shielding-market-512.html">EMC shielding and test equipment market size was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the EMC shielding and test equipment market is majorly driven by surging demand for consumer electronics, increasing electromagnetic pollution, and ongoing demonstration of field trials and pilot tests to manifest the viability of 5G technology.



Conductive coatings & paints is expected to account for the largest share of the EMC shielding market in 2020, followed by conductive polymers; a similar trend is likely to continue in the near future. The integration of various electronic equipment and systems in vehicles is driving the growth of the market for conductive coatings & paints. They are widely used to provide EMC shielding in automotive applications owing to their high shielding capability and greater resistance against EMI compared to other materials.



Download Free PDF:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=512



IT and telecommunications is expected hold the largest share in the EMC test equipment market during the forecast period. Ongoing developments in the telecom sector and the widespread demand for wireless technologies by both domestic as well as commercial end users are creating opportunities for efficient EMC shielding with prescribed standard regulations according to the countries the companies operate in. Consequently, the growing demand for EMC shielding solutions is currently driving the market for EMC test equipment for this application.



EMC shielding and test equipment market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020?2025. The ever-increasing use of electronic systems in the automotive industry, ongoing advancements in wireless cellular infrastructure, and rising demand for consumer electronic products are expected to fuel the demand for EMC shielding solutions and test equipment in APAC. Mobile data services are also growing rapidly in APAC due to the fact that mobile operators have reduced the prices of their services to extend them to maximum end users. APAC has become a world leader in digital platforms. It has 2 of the most densely populated countries in the world. Due to its large population, the adoption of smartphones or other wireless devices and services is high in this region.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441