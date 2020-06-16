High Heat (Heat Stabilized) Glass Reinforced Polyamide 66 Market to Witness Remarkable Proceed over 2020-2025 : Top Key Players - Dow DuPont Inc., Teknor Apex, BASF, RTP Company, SABIC

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- Recycled grade has been an indispensable raw material type contributing toward heat stabilized glass reinforced polyamide 66 industry growth as it offers a competitive edge over virgin grade. As such, recycled grade segment will potentially expand at a CAGR of around 6.5% during the assessment period 2020-2025. Meanwhile, virgin grade offers superior performance vis-à-vis recycle grade and finds its applications in sensitive areas.



Robust industrial development in APAC will fuel demand for heavy machinery in the assessment period and have positive influence in the growth of heat stabilized GR polyamide 66 industry. Growing traction towards automation in India, China, Japan and South Korea will likely impel the growth of APAC heat stabilized glass reinforced polyamide 66 market size that will be pegged at around US$ 2 bn by 2025. While South Korea is a hub for the production of electronic products, China occupies marked share as one of the largest producers of automobiles across the globe.



Constrained global supply of the product may pose challenge to the glass reinforced polyamide 66 business expansion as there are few producers of adiponitrile—invaluable raw material required to manufacture the product. Nevertheless, these production sites are preferably located in the U.S., Japan and France.



The expansion of high heat (heat stabilized) glass reinforced polyamide 66 market trends can be aptly credited to the growth of the electronic sector worldwide. With the robust surge in the demand for electronic components and semiconductors globally, a substantial change has been observed in high heat (heat stabilized) glass reinforced polyamide 66 industry outlook in recent times.



Latin America will potentially offer lucrative opportunity to the predominant players as countries such as Brazil are witnessing expansion of manufacturing industries. Further, soaring automotive plants in Mexico is expected to spur growth in the landscape.



Based on the end-user landscape, electrical segment is soaring in popularity as the product finds its notable use in various applications, including solar cells, terminal blocks, lighting parts, insulators, cable glands, connectors and solar cells, namely. Not to mention, the product's characteristics such as good die electric strength, flame retardant features and insulation resistance are more pronounced in electrical segment. In the wake of technology advancements and recent developments, electrical segment will likely witness CAGR of over 7% through 2025.



According to the study, the >45% GR product is highly sought-after, as it provides low warpage, good chemical resistance, high rigidity, dimensional stability and can be used for applications involving high strength and high service temperature of around 130 degree Celsius. As such, >45% GR product segment is slated to garner revenue of over US$0.4 bn during the forecast period.



Meanwhile, product with 21%-33% reinforcement will provide the highest performance to cost ratio with exceptional thermal and mechanical properties. Prominently, majority of the automotive components stemming from the product close to 30% glass fiber concentration. That said, higher glass fiber concentration may augment component's abrasiveness. The 21%-33% GR segment will potentially register revenue of over US$ 2 bn by 2025.



Meanwhile, rigorous regulations aimed at curbing plastic production, usage and disposable may derail the growth of heat stabilized GR polyamide 66 industry shares.



A few of the prominent players in the heat stabilized GR polyamide 66 industry are BASF, Dow Dupont Inc., Sabic, and PolyOne, among others. These companies are vying to propel their product portfolio by investing heavily in research and development activities.



