High-Impact Exercise Beneficial for Those with Osteoarthritis

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Many think once they’re at risk for osteoporosis they should reduce the amount of exercise they do to compensate for brittle bones. But the opposite is actually true. A study done by the Department of Sport and Health Sciences at a Finland University determined that women at risk for osteoarthritis can safely carry out progressive low-impact to high-impact physical activity programs if they desire, and maintaining activity can actually delay bone degeneration and improve physical function.



A group of eighty women ranging from age 50-65 years old who experienced knee pain were enrolled into the study and randomly assigned to a training or control group. Radiographs were done to determine levels of degeneration of in the knees, and the training group participants were enrolled into a progressive exercise program three times a week for 12 months, while the control group continued normal amounts of physical activity.



At the end of the study, those in the training group actually experienced increased bone density in regions of the knee, which lead to improved physical function both in the bones and cardiorespiratory ability. The most surprising finding was that high-impact exercises did not have negative effects on the chemical composition of cartilage, or lead to decreased bone density, in those that engaged in the training exercises. Participants in the study also reported a reduction in knee pain in addition to mobility benefits.



The results of this study should encourage persons of any age to continue exercise programs, even high-impact ones, if they are able due to the biological and biophysical benefits. Exercise can maintain bone health and actually increase density even in those with osteoarthritis, no matter their previous fitness or risk levels.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com