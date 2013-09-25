High Impact Nanomaterials to 2020: Global Global Market and Applications High Impact Nanomaterials Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Nanocellulose , Silicene, Graphyne, Graphdiyne, Graphane and Molybdenum Disulfide

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Nanocellulose, graphene, carbon nanotubes, silicone, graphyne, graphdiyne, grapahane and molybdenum disulfide all possess outstanding properties and represent potentially the most economically viable and lucrative nanomaterials through to 2020. Most are relatively new nanomaterials but are coming onto the market fast and will find widespread applications over the next decade in sectors such as composites, electronics, filtration, medical and life sciences, oil and energy, automotive, aerospace, coatings, military, consumer goods and sensors.



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This 300 page report outlines the global scenario for these materials including:



Industry growth to 2020

Industry structure

Historical data

Market forecasts

Key market drivers and restraints

Technology roadmaps to 2020

Producers, research centre and application developer profiles



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Table of Contents



1. EXECUTWE SUMMARY



2. METHODOLOGY



3. NANOCELLULOSE

3.1. INTRODUCTION

3.2. PROPERTIES AND TYPES

3.3. PRODUCTION METHODS

3.4. MARKET STRUCTURE

3.5. SUPPLY CHAIN

3.6. PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS

3.7. PRODUCTION VOLUMES

3.8. MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

3.8.1. Composites

3.8.2. Electronics

3.8.3. Construction

3.8.4. Paper and pulp

3.8.5. Filtration

3.8.6. Medicine and life sciences

3.8.7. Paints,films and coatings

3.8.8. Rheologial mod jfiers/Functional additives

3.8.9. Aero gels

3.8.10. Oil industry

3.9. PRODUCERS, APPLICATION DEVELOPERS AND RESEARCH GROUP PROFILES60



4. GRAPHENE

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.2. PROPERTIES AND TYPES

4.3. MARKET STRUCTURE

4.4. SUPPLY CHAIN

4.5. PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS

4.6. PRODUCTION VOLUMES

4.7. MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

4.7.1. Aerospace

4.7.2. Automotive

4.7.3. Biomedical

4.7.4. Coatings and paints

4.7.5. Communications

4.7.6. Composites

4.7.7. Electronics, optoelectronics and data

4.7.8. Energy

4.7.9. Sensors

4.8. PRODUCERS, APPLICATION DEVELOPERS AND RESEARCH GROUP PROFILES



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