High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026

Executive Summary



The high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market consists of sales of high intensity discharge bulbs which include high-pressure sodium lamps, mercury vapor lamps, and metal halide lamps. High-intensity discharge light bulbs and lamps are a family of gas-discharge arc lamps which create light by sending an electrical discharge between two electrodes and through a plasma, or ionized gas.



The global high intensity discharge [hid] bulbs market was worth $1.8 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.23% and reach $2.3 billion by 2023.



The high intensity discharge bulbs market covered in this report is segmented by type into metal halide light, high-pressure sodium light, xenon arc light and others. The high intensity discharge bulbs market in this report is segmented by application into industrial, agriculture, medical and others.



Rising demand for bulbs with high luminaire value is driving the high intensity discharge bulb market. High intensity discharge bulb (HID) headlamps provide high intensity light on the road than the traditional halogen headlamps. HID headlamps provide cool white color at temprature of 4,500 Kelvin compared to yellowish halogen headlamps at 3,200 Kelvin. Furthermore, HID lamps illuminate a larger area compared to halogen headlights.



Stringent energy efficiency standards and regulations imposed on the HID lamps is acting as a restraint on the market. The category of HID bulbs like metal halides are subjected to tighter regulatory standards. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued new energy efficiency standards for metal halide luminaries and tightened the standards by expanding the coverage from low-wattage (50-149W) to high-wattage (501-1000W) luminaires. These strict regulations are impacting the growth of the HID bulbs market.



HID bulbs manufacturing companies are focusing on introducing new technologically advanced products into the market. In addition to design, manufacturers are also focusing on energy-efficiency by investing in in-house R&D and forming strategic partnerships. Manufacturers are focusing on producing HID lamps with limited light pollution compared to LED and metal halide, and improved life.



Major players in the market are Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (US), Lithonia Lighting (US), Bulbrite Industries, Inc. (US), Contrac Lighting (UK), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), EYE Lighting International of North America, Inc. (US), Feit Electric Company (US), General Electric Company (US), Halonix Limited (India), Havells India Limited (India)



