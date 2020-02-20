Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is a highly precise medical procedure that applies focused ultrasonic waves to locally heat and destroy diseased or damaged tissue through ablation. Through this technique, ultrasonic waves are focused on the target tissue, which leads to increase in temperature with increasing intensity of tissue vibrations. Once the temperature increases beyond 60 degrees Celsius, protein denaturation and coagulative necrosis occurs leading to irreversible cell death.



Growth Factors:

The market for high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy is expected to grow, owing to factors such as growing cancer prevalence across the globe, rising incidences of kidney stone and prostate diseases, rising preference for non-invasive procedures. In addition, growing hospital industry in developing nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Key players covered in this report:

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology, Philips Healthcare, InSightec, SonaCare Medical, EDAP TMS, Shanghai A&S, Changjiangyuan Technology Development, Wikkon, Theraclion, Alpinion Medical Systems, Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.



Market Segmentation:



Global high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market is segmented by modality, method, application, and end user.



On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into Therapeutic Ultrasound, Hemostasis, Others.



On the basis of method, the market is segmented into Non-Invasive and Minimal-Invasive.



On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into Uterine Fibroids, Prostate Cancer, Others.



Based on end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Research Centers, and Diagnostic Centers.



Regional Analysis:



North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



