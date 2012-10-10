High Lap Band Surgery Cost Leads More People to Obtain Medical Financing from United Medical Credit

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Currently, there are than 500 million people worldwide who are medically obese, and every year that number continues to grow. Given this health epidemic, an increasing number of people are opting to take advantage of bariatric surgeries, including lap band and gastric bypass, to get the help they need to lose weight and regain their confidence.



Unfortunately, certain bariatric surgeries can cost upwards of $40,000 and most insurance providers do not cover these types of surgeries as, in many cases, they are considered cosmetic.



For help obtaining the bariatric financing necessary, many people are turning to United Medical Credit. Featuring financing for a wide range of surgeries and procedures, including gastric sleeve financing and funding for lap band surgery, United Medical Credit offers affordable monthly payments, competitive interest rates, no repayment penalties, a variety of loan term plans, same as cash financing options and interest free financing options.



While exercise plans and diet programs work for some people, a large number of individuals do not find success with them, leaving them unhappy and unhealthy. Two of the most popular bariatric surgeries are gastric bypass and lap band.



Gastric bypass surgery reduces the size of a person’s stomach and bypasses part of the intestines, reducing the amount of food and calories that can be absorbed by the body. And while this surgery is more invasive than other procedures, it can be extremely effective in helping people drop large amounts of weight. But it can cost as much as $40,000, requiring many individuals to seek medical financing.



The lap band, officially known as laparoscopic adjustable gastric band, uses a silicone band placed around the stomach to reduce the amount of space available in the stomach. This in turn reduces the amount of food that can be consumed, leaving people feeling fuller sooner. The lap band is less invasive than gastric bypass surgery, but lap band surgery cost can range from $10,000 to $30,000, again prompting people to look for alternative medical financing.



According to United Medical Credit, “One of the biggest barriers to these weight loss surgeries is their cost. Many insurance companies do not cover this type of procedure and most don’t have the funds to pay for these surgeries out of pocket. United Medical Credit is here to offer fair and affordable terms of financing cosmetic surgery, allowing many the option of procedures that once seemed beyond their means.”



United Medical Credit has helped a large number of patients obtain the medical financing they need and has received great customer reviews.



In addition to financing for bariatric surgeries, the company also offers financing for a wide range of other medical services, including general healthcare, fertility, cosmetic surgery, dental and Lasik and eye.



About United Medical Credit

United Medical Credit is a leading competitor in financing medical procedures. UMC provides customers with fast financing, up to date loan terms and a track record they can count on. United Medical Credit’s partners share a combined 10 years of experience in the medical financing industry. Not only does UMC have experience, but it also has satisfied customers to show for the value and quality of its work.