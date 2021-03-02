New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The application of High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene in the automotive sector and increased demand from the APAC region will fuel the market growth.



Market Size – USD 2.91 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.6%, Market Trends – High demand from the packaging industry.



The global High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene market is forecast to reach USD 14.26 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polypropylene is a versatile thermoplastic material, which is compatible with several processing techniques and is used in various applications. The high melt strength (HMS) polypropylene is fabricated by the process of direct polymerization.



The Global High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Borealis AG, Borouge, Braskem, Lotte Chemical, Exxon Mobil, Dow Chemical, LyondellBasell, Total Petrochemicals & Refining, Cray Valley, and Omnexus, among others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Injection molding held the largest market share of 36.2% in the year 2018. The increased application of High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene in the shaping of rubber or plastic articles by injecting heated material into a mold is boosting the segment's growth.

- Automotive headliners often consist of face fabric with nonwoven or foam backing. High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene are being increasingly used as foam to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. Headliners segment is forecasted to hold a market share of 18.1% during the forecast period.

- Low density extruded High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene foams are increasingly being used in food packaging and is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

- Protective packaging capitalizes on several favorable features of low-density HMS polypropylene foam. Target properties in stiffness, elasticity, and low-temperature impact can be reached easily with HMS Polypropylenes.

- High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene has good low-temperature impact properties, good thermal insulation, low density, and it shows good heat resistance which makes it apt to be used in packaging as the material used should be both microwaveable and recyclable.

- The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 33.1% in the year 2018. Emerging economies such as India, and China, and developed economies like Japan are the major consumers of High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene. China is anticipated to grow its HMS propylene capacity at the fastest pace as compared to other nations across the globe to become the largest producer in the coming years.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene market is split into:



Molding Technique Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Extrusion

Others



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Molding and Injection

Film & Sheet

Blow Molding

Medical Devices

Fiber and Raffia

Headliners



End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Packaging

Automotive

Building and Construction

Healthcare

Others



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



