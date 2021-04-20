New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The application of High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene in the automotive sector and increased demand from the APAC region will fuel the market growth.



Market Size – USD 2.91 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.6%, Market Trends – High demand from the packaging industry.



The global High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene market is forecast to reach USD 14.26 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polypropylene is a versatile thermoplastic material, which is compatible with several processing techniques and is used in various applications. The high melt strength (HMS) polypropylene is fabricated by the process of direct polymerization.



High melt strength (HMS) polypropylene has the property of wide molecular weight distribution and high melting strength as compared to polypropylene. The high melt strength provides greatly improved elasticity to the product, which results in better processability in stretching flows, such as in extrusion, blow molding, foaming, and thermoforming. It also produces very low densities and good mechanical properties.



Designed especially for the purpose of 'direct gassing' with carbon dioxide and butane, the high melt strength (HMS) polypropylene is used for automotive seating and impact cushioning, sports shoes, and protective packaging.



High melt strength (HMS) polypropylene foam is 100% recyclable and is suitable for a wide range of applications, especially the sectors where a better environmental footprint is sought. An increased demand for high melt strength (HMS) polypropylene from automotive, building & construction as well as packaging and foodservice industry is witnessed over the last couple of years.



Key participants include Borealis AG, Borouge, Braskem, Lotte Chemical, Exxon Mobil, Dow Chemical, LyondellBasell, Total Petrochemicals & Refining, Cray Valley, and Omnexus, among others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Injection molding held the largest market share of 36.2% in the year 2018. The increased application of High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene in the shaping of rubber or plastic articles by injecting heated material into a mold is boosting the segment's growth.

- Automotive headliners often consist of face fabric with nonwoven or foam backing. High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene are being increasingly used as foam to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. Headliners segment is forecasted to hold a market share of 18.1% during the forecast period.

- Low density extruded High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene foams are increasingly being used in food packaging and is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

- Protective packaging capitalizes on several favorable features of low-density HMS polypropylene foam. Target properties in stiffness, elasticity, and low-temperature impact can be reached easily with HMS Polypropylenes.

- High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene has good low-temperature impact properties, good thermal insulation, low density, and it shows good heat resistance which makes it apt to be used in packaging as the material used should be both microwaveable and recyclable.

- The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 33.1% in the year 2018. Emerging economies such as India, and China, and developed economies like Japan are the major consumers of High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene. China is anticipated to grow its HMS propylene capacity at the fastest pace as compared to other nations across the globe to become the largest producer in the coming years.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene market on the basis of molding technique, application, end-users, and region:



Molding Technique Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Extrusion

Others



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Molding and Injection

Film & Sheet

Blow Molding

Medical Devices

Fiber and Raffia

Headliners



End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Packaging

Automotive

Building and Construction

Healthcare

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 - 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth of end-use industries.

4.2.2.2. Increase in demand from automotive and construction sectors.

4.2.2.3. Recyclable property of the product.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatile prices of the raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

….

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Borealis AG

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Borouge

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Braskem

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Lotte Chemical

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Exxon Mobil

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue…..



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



