High Net Worth Family Office Retains Conquest Advisors to Diversify Into Manhattan Real Estate

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- An unnamed family office has retained Conquest Advisors and its team to create relationships with NYC based developers pursuing Value Added development deals.



The office currently manages assets close to 1 Billion with additional strong institutional relationships. It currently seeks to diversify into Manhattan Real Estate with Sponsors who have a proven track record and are able to execute deals in a timely manner.



Target Value Added investments will range from 30 to 100 Million, 3 to 5 year hold with Minimum IRR's greater than 20 %.



Jaf Glazer, Managing Director, who is working closely with capital partner stated, “ New York City Real Estate is experiencing strong demand causing a variety of our High Net Worth clients to seek diversification in this asset class. There is an over abundance of capital chasing a very select group of deals in New York City. We have a successful plan to originate real estate opportunities indirectly with seasoned Sponsors while simultaneously utilizing our existing relationships directly with building owners.”



Additional Core and Core + strategies may be targeted in the near term.



About Conquest Advisors, Ltd.

Conquest Advisors LTD. Is a full service real estate firm based out of Manhattan.



Conquest works with a variety of private equity funds and wealth managers in family offices. They turn to Conquest to for their real estate needs when they diversify holdings or balance their portfolios risk. Conquest conducts all phases of the real estate process to enable the managers to focus on their core competencies- managing capital.



Contact:

Conquest Advisors, Ltd.

36 E. 20th St., 2nd Fl.

New York, NY 10003

212 777 9690 x 118

